Five former Diamondbacks pitchers make return trip to Arizona with Kansas City Royals

It's Memorial Day, and the sports world continues on with it. We have one Game 7 to enjoy, and it's the NHL taking center stage on this Monday evening. The home team has won every game between the Rangers and Hurricanes - The noteworthy trend as we head into a seventh and final game between New York and Carolina is that the home team has won every single game. This is nothing new for Carolina this postseason, as they are 7-0 at home and 0-6 on the road to this point. We have been following this trend all week, and won't stop betting the home team now. Off a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in New York, we like this one to tighten up and for the Hurricanes to emerge victorious. Goal-scoring trends point the arrow squarely in the Canes' favor, with odds currently around -145 to win. No game in Carolina has exceeded four goals, so we're confidently parlaying both Carolina's moneyline and the under at +182. If you're looking for a player prop, Teuvo Teravainen has a point in every single home game this postseason and is -120 to keep that streak alive tonight.

NHL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO