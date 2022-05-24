ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Guilford graduate Carlos Polk thrilled to be a Bears coach

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048Rd2_0fo6MtZo00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– There are football players from Rockford all over the NFL now. There’s also a coach from Rockford in the league, and he’s with the Chicago Bears.  He’s Guilford graduate Carlos Polk.

Back in his Guilford days in the mid-90s, Polk was one of the most dominant defensive players in Northern Illinois Conference history at linebacker. His 453 career tackles were the most in conference history, and he had 26 sacks. In a playoff game against Bolingbrook he had 30 tackles. He was a USA Today All-American.

From there Polk shined at Nebraska. He played on the national championship team that won the Orange Bowl in 1998.

After that he played seven years in the NFL with the Chargers and one year with the Cowboys.

He has spent the last 11 years on NFL coaching staffs with the Chargers, Cowboys, Buccaneers and Jaguars. Now he’s in his first season with the Bears as the assistant special teams coach.

“Me and coach Eberflus, we worked together when he was in Dallas, so we had a relationship from there,” said Polk. “It was such a great environment and a great joy to work with him. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Polk now works closely with Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower. They’ve known each other for years.

“We’ve run into each other with opposing teams, but we always had that respect. We’ll chop it up in the offseason hitting ideas off each other, and I always wanted the opportunity to work with him.”

Polk is a natural when it comes to coaching special teams. Twice he was the Chargers’ Special Teams Player of the Year.

“I always took pride in playing special teams. In the league everybody has to contribute somehow. If you’re not starting you’ve got to play special teams, and you should embrace that role.”

“Special teams is pretty much the most natural form of football. See ball, go get ball, bring me ball.”

In the NFL draft last month the Bears loaded up on guys who were strong special teams players in college. Polk is encouraged by their potential.

“We have so many great athletes out there that are ready to contribute as far as offense, defense, and especially on special teams. I’m so excited about this season.”

Polk was back in Rockford this past Saturday helping out with the Rockford Park District’s youth football clinic at the Indoor Sports Center. He has fond memories of Guilford and his Rockford days even though he was only in Rockford for three years while he was in high school.

“Some of my best friends, my best memories are still from Rockford. It’s great being back in the state of Illinois, being home.”

Polk’s mother and some of his cousins and aunts live in Rockford.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school kids get lessons from Chicago Bears rookies

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Some Rockford District 205 students felt like Chicago Bears Friday, minus the big contracts and the big paychecks. Students from Lewis Lemon Elementary School and Ellis Elementary School participated in a Mini Monsters Clinc. It was held inside the Walter Payton Center where the Bears often practice. Mini Monsters is a free […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Christian’s Buelte finishes second at state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Christian senior Finley Buelte came oh-so-close to capturing an IHSA state tennis championship Saturday. Buelte finished second in 1A singles after losing in the championship match to number one seed Nicholas Patrick of Rock Island Alleman 7-5, 6-4. Buelte won his semifinal match over Kiran Garapati of Chicago Latin 7-6, 7-6. Buelte […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Storm pitches Sycamore past Belvidere North

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore starting pitcher Ethan Storm was more than the Belvidere North Blue Thunder could handle Sunday in the championship game of the 3A Belvidere Regional. Storm allowed only one hit, and he struck out nine batters leading Sycamore to a 2-0 win and the regional championship. That gives Sycamore 26 wins on the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
City
Ball Township, IL
State
Nebraska State
Rockford, IL
Football
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chargers#Youth Football#American Football#Wtvo Wqrf#Cowboys Buccaneers#Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy