ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa musician in the spotlight

By MADALYN BIERSTER
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBSg5_0fo6Mjzm00

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — One local artist is in the spotlight. A musician born and raised in Odessa is being put on the map as hundreds of thousands of people are streaming her music.

Liyah Chanel, as people know her, is now reaching hundreds of thousands of people on many different platforms.

21-year-old Aaliyah Orcutt graduated from Permian High in 2018 and that’s when she started doing music professionally.

“I started writing when I was 11, when I got older I got more into it, and I just started trying to teach myself how to bracket songs, how to write hooks, how to do a chorus, a verse.” said Chanel.

Her first show was in April of 2019 in Lubbock. Since then she’s opened for huge artists like Da Baby in Hawaii, Meg The Stallion in Odessa, and Lil Durk in Massachusetts.

“Its grown a lot since the beginning, I have over 500,000 streams on Spotify, I have more than 50,000 video streams, Apple Music streams, I have more than 100,000 on there. It’s definitely grown a lot since the beginning.” said Chanel.

Being from Odessa, shes looking to put the city on the map, in terms of music.

“I’ve always wanted to help my city, to put my city on the map. You’ll have people out of Texas but they always come out of Dallas or San Antonio like the bigger cities…But music wise, we don’t really have anybody that’s come out of here yet, so that’s what I want to be.” said Chanel.

She says she’s starting to get noticed in public, and appreciates all of the hometown love she’s been getting.

“There’s so many things that I want to do for this community, so the support that I’m getting, I hope I keep getting it, because I want to be able to keep showing love back.” said Chanel.

With a big backing from her family, her dad acts as her manager, he helps book shows and gain a following by these performances.

“Every show, I really try to do every show I get just for the exposure itself.” said Chanel.

Chanel’s music can be heard on local radio stations.

“They hear Liyah Chanel my track, but they dont have a face to go to it, a personality behind it, I feel like when you do interviews, you give people that deeper connection.” said Chanel.

She says she tries not to box herself into one category of music, and really looks to branch out to reach that bigger audience.

“Ill have R&B songs, Rap, I’ve got Reggae songs, I’m trying to tap into country, I really really want to do a country track, I’m trying to do alternative, all kinds of stuff really.” said Chanel.

A lot is to come for Chanel, she’s expected to open up at a stadium show this summer for for rappers Gunna and Roddy Rich in Houston.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend. She’s also filmed two of her music videos in Miami this month.

“You know I want people to be like okay she’s cool, lets show her some love, that’s really all I need is that support.” said Chanel.

You can follow her career on her Youtube Channel, @ LiyahChanel. You can also find her on Facebook and other social media with the same username.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Layne’s Chicken Fingers could be coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)There are a lot of places to get chicken fingers in West Texas, but there could be another one coming here. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is popping up all over the state, and the CEO says Midland is a possibility. “We want to find local people that are tied into the community to help […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa: Weekend Rundown

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa would like to remind residents of events taking place this weekend. PARKS:  Movies in the Park starts today! Bring your family to a free movie screening of Sing 2. The movie will be playing at San Jacinto Park Tonight, May 27, 2022 at Dusk (when the sun goes […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
City
Hooks, TX
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Hawaii State
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

3. Donna - Located about 10 miles east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. 4. Galveston - Located about 45 miles south of Houston. 5. Mercedes - Located about 5 miles east of Donna or 15 miles east of McAllen. 6. Vidor - Located in the Golden Triangle just...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

M.C.S.O dispatching out uniformed deputies to assist with L.E.O. Duties

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are heading out to assist the Uvalde community and their families. M.C.S.O. will be dispatching out uniformed deputies, today, to assist with law enforcement duties in Uvalde, Texas due to the recent tragedy. The deputies will be assisting there for an unknown amount of […]
UVALDE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Locals express solidarity with Uvalde, weekend candlelight vigil planned

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are showing their solidarity with the community of Uvalde by offering words of support and their condolences.  “We offer our condolences and lift them up in prayer because this isn’t an easy time,” said Odessa resident Janae. Janae and her son, Chase, are spending their afternoon together at Memorial Garden […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Lil Durk
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, one man is dead after a crash in Ector County at FM 866 at FM 2020 Friday morning. Charles Grisham, 44, of Odessa died in that crash. DPS reports that Grisham rear-ended a truck tractor with a trailer stopped in the southbound lane of FM 866 waiting to turn east onto FM 2020.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Little River Band coming to Ector Theatre

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College is inviting the community to an evening of music with the Little River Band. It’s all a part of the school’s 75th anniversary celebration.  The Music Masters Series event will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 1 at the historic and newly renovated Ector Theatre. The event is free, but you will […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting. According to a news release, Shemar Harrington, 21, was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday. OPD said officers responded to the 4651 Oakwood in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:50 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating forgery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a forgery suspect.  According to a Facebook post, on January 17, the woman pictured below used a forged check to pay for groceries at Market Street.  If you recognize the suspect, please call Detective Medrano at 432-333-4937 or Crime […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Kmid Kpej#Permian High#Chanel#Meg The Stallion#Apple Music
ABC Big 2 News

Harmony Public Schools West Texas to send postcards to space

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Harmony Public School West Texas students are in for a special treat that’s out of this world! Students have the opportunity to send personalized messages to space by participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the future educational outreach program. In a recent news release, Blue Origin’s Club for the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Power outages reported in Midland, Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 200 power outages have been reported across the Basin amid thunderstorms with reported high winds and hail.  In Midland, Oncor has reported 6,565 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The restoration time for those customers is 2:00 a.m. In Odessa, a reported 3,741 customers are without power. The […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland parents arrested after leaving kids home alone for hours

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland couple was arrested late last week after police said they left their two children home alone for several hours. Adrian Rodriguez Urquidi, 35, and his wife, Chasiti Marie Urquidi, 36, have both been charged with abandoning/endangering a child.  Around 9:54 p.m. on May 20, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating tool theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on May 17, the man pictured below stole two items from Northern Tool. If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220517030. If your tip […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

The Gardendale Mansion mystery revealed

GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s a lot of speculation that surrounds this home, but what’s the real story behind the mystery mansion? Well, it all starts with a man named Red Pruett. Built more than 5 decades ago, family friends, and people who lived in the area say that the home was meant to be […]
ABC Big 2 News

Coahoma prepped for regional finals

COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes are preparing for their best-of-three regional finals series against the Holliday Eagles. Game one will be on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. with game two on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and if necessary game three will start 30 minutes after game two. All games will be played at Abilene […]
COAHOMA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating multiperson theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize the people in this photo? Odessa Police Department says that four suspects were caught on camera stealing several items early in the morning last week. Officers say that the four suspects in this photo were caught on video stealing from the area of the 1200 block of E. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy