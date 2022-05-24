Monkeypox fears fueled by COVID pandemic, psychiatrist says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte psychiatrist says the COVID pandemic has impacted people psychologically when they hear of a new virus outbreak such as monkeypox.

The concern is growing over the spread of monkeypox, a rare virus.

The World Health Organization confirms at least 92 cases and 28 suspected cases in a dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, but health officials say monkeypox is not nearly as infectious as COVID.

A psychiatrist says because we’ve all been impacted in some way by COVID, it’s very easy to be worried when we hear about monkeypox, but it’s important to arm yourself with good information instead of letting your mind wander.

“Everyone has been so intimately intertwined with the pandemic that something new coming on is frightening for a lot of people, and so they just don’t really know what to think,” said Dr. Sashalee Stewart, the Medical Director of Avance Care Psychiatry.

Dr. Stewart says hearing about monkeypox in the wake of the COVID pandemic can be scary because of the uncertainty and the way the pandemic has impacted everyone.

“When something new comes along, there is going to be that thought in the back of the mind, ‘What if this is similar to that and if this affects me in that way?” said Dr. Stewart.

What we know right now about monkeypox, which is in the same family as smallpox, is it’s a virus that causes rashes and lesions to the face and body, along with fever and body aches.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Central and West Africa, but the concern now is that the virus has been reported in areas that don’t usually have cases including Europe and North America.

Monkeypox is spread via body fluids, skin contact, and respiratory droplets.

“We’re seeing this linked to where people are gathering together, sometimes we think there may be sexual transmission, so we’re trying to understand a little bit more about how this is being transmitted from person to person, but again this is not as catchy as something like the flu or COVID 19, so we’re not going to see huge numbers of cases,” said Dr. David Wohl who specializes in Infectious Diseases with the UNC School of Medicine.

There are two important points to consider. Of the more than 100 confirmed cases outside Africa, none of the infected people have died, and Dr. Wohl tells Queen City News that monkeypox is not nearly as infectious as COVID.

“This is something that stays with you (the mental health impact of COVID), but I don’t want that to paralyze people and keep them from living their life,” said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Stewart encourages you to stay away from social media if you think that is causing you angst. Also, surround yourself with people who are going to be positive and encouraging to help with your mental health.

