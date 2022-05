Fire crews battled a blaze early in the morning May 27. The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street at approximately 5:44 a.m., utilizing five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first fire truck on scene reported heavy fire from the underside of the mobile home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside, and a second line was pulled into the home to extinguish some of the contents.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO