Still plenty of sunshine expected this weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Another clear, sunny day. Temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with lower humidity. Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday. We will be waking up to temperatures in the 60s again. Humidity begins to sneak back into the area. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as well. Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 80s. The air quality alert has been extended into Sunday.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO