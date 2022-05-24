Floyd County teachers rallying for raise

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Floyd County Certified and Classified Kentucky Education Association groups joined forces to rally for a raise before the school board.

The school board was set to vote on raises. However, no vote was cast tonight, instead the board tabled it and plans to vote in July.

Union leaders say they’re pushing for a vote that gives raises to every school employee.

The district received more than $17 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund last year and has more than $12 million in cash on hand.

School employees believe some of that should be reflected in their pay.

