Nutter Fort, WV

mfield 7 beats the through to 1B for an infield single.JPG

By Photo by Stephen Santilli
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There...

www.wvnews.com

City
Nutter Fort, WV
WVNews

WVSWA and BWC announce partnership for sports award plaques

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Sports Writers Association and the Bear Wood Company have announced a partnership to produce all-state high school sports award plaques. They will be West Virginia-shaped, wood plaques with the WVSWA insignia logo and engraving of name, high school, sport, year and...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

David A. Gawthrop

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David A. Gawthrop of the Laurel Park Community of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He was 58 years old. Born January 3, 1964, Dave was the only child of the late Darrell and Joan...
SHINNSTON, WV
Person
Sting
WVNews

The 6 most significant events in the Greater Clarksburg 10K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A number of factors contributed to the growth and significance of the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K over the years. Founding of the race. In 1996, Georgia Hatfield, wife of Carl Hatfield and community activist, approached Carl about holding a race with national reach.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Kenneth H. Norris

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth H. Norris, 94, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed away on May 28, 2022, at Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle. He was born August 17, 1927, in Clarksburg, WV, to William (Willy) and Effa Norris. Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

South Harrison High Class of 2022 praised for resilience

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Persistent drizzle did not deter 74 seniors and their family and friends from enjoying the 57th commencement ceremony at South Harrison High School on Friday evening. Attendees filled the home-side bleachers of Gary Barnette Field to watch and cheer as the soon-to-be Hawk...
LOST CREEK, WV
#Irish#Wv News#Notre Dame
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — The approximately 1,200 people who showed up for the WVU Medicine Children’s 18th annual gala to raise funds for the facility. Bayley Millett was honored as 2022 Champion Child. Other award winners included Steve Antoline, Jeff Hostetler, Dr. Renee Saggio and Dr. John Lubicky. The late Dr. William Neal’s work at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital also was commemorated.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Keyser High graduates 172 in Saturday evening ceremony

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of Keyser High School’s Class of 2022 faced what valedictorian Averi Smith called “one of the biggest loopholes of our lives … when Covid 19 struck down our sense of normalcy.”. However, through their resiliency and dedication, she noted,...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Summer flight season starts at North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer travel season has landed at North Central West Virginia Airport. Flights to Destin, Florida, began Saturday, and the first of trip of the year to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is scheduled for Thursday. Flights to Destin, in northwest Florida on the Gulf Coast,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lisa Ann Stanley

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lisa Ann Stanley, 50, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born on June 18, 1971, in Clarksburg, a daughter of Mary Dodd Springer and the late Steven William Dodd. Lisa's passions included attending and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Susan Joan Coleman Garrett

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Joan Coleman Garrett, 68, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairmont WV. Susan was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Cecil James and Norma Jean Richards Coleman.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Terri Reed Cutright & Associates: The revitalization of Morgantown

Established in 2008, Terri Reed Cutright & Associates has been on the cutting edge of grant writing and community development. Leading that charge in Morgantown is founder and President Terri Cutright. Over the last 30 years, Cutright has been recognized for her leadership acumen with several awards, including the 2015...
MORGANTOWN, WV

