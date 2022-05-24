ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How a Memphis Police officer saved a shooting victim’s life

By Jessica Gertler
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRNCK_0fo6Kzwa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for answers after a gunman opened fire outside a motel in the Medical District, striking his victim three times.

“We came into work at two,” Memphis Police officer Caleb Ervin said. “This was later in the evening.”

On May 29, 2021, Ervin said he and his partner were a mile away from the medical district when the shooting happened.

“In between calls, we go to the Mapco at Danny Thomas and MLK, which is where we were talking to the clerk and getting something to drink,” he said.

The first call came in around 10 p.m.

“Some kind of disturbance I think. Not sure. We get in the car and start going up Lauderdale to go to Union,” he said. It put them even closer to the second call that came in.

“Shooting at 210 South Pauline at the Motel 6,” is what they heard come over the radio.

He said they were less than a mile away. So, they were told to make the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1c9F_0fo6Kzwa00

“Lights come on. Sirens come on. We take off,” Ervin said. “On shootings, they dispatch more than one car, but we beat everyone else there.”

He said there was a crowd out front when they arrived.

“Half on the sidewalk and half in the parking lot, the victim is on the ground. There’s a decent size pool of blood. Really bright red. They’re hollering, ‘He’s been shot! He’s been shot!'” Ervin said.

The victim was shot three times in the hip, hand and leg.

“So my only thought was I have to stop this victim’s bleeding. I hollered at my partner to bring my bag out of the trunk,” Ervin said.

The kit was full of first aid supplies including a tourniquet. It’s used to apply pressure to stop the blood flow from a wound.

Most of the blood was coming from the leg, so Ervin applied the tourniquet there, something he learned how to do in the Navy.

“They taught us how to put a tourniquet on, how to apply chest seals, things like that. Also when I went through the academy, we had a block of instruction. Same kind of stuff,” he said.

Eventually, paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It was determined, I think they said, he lost 2-2.5 pints of blood,” he said. It wasn’t until later, that he found out the victim would survive.

“The fact that he made it, it had, what’s the word I’m looking for, it calmed me down a bit I guess,” Ervin said.

Ervin said he couldn’t find the words either when the department recognized him. In April, he received a lifesaving medal for his actions that night.

“Humbled, honestly, because I was just doing my job,” Ervin said. It’s a job he was just starting. He and his partner have recently graduated from the academy.

“I was really glad I was there,” he said.

WREG reached out to the victim but never heard back.

The gunman was arrested. Police say he had opened fire because the man was with his ex-girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Utyfs_0fo6Kzwa00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Woman critical following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in South Memphis Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the call in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at Superlo Foods around 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901) […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly a dozen people shot over Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Memphis Police Department as almost a dozen people became victims of gun violence over the weekend. A shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s was the first one reported on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man found shot at fire station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a fire station on the 2100 block of Elvis Presley around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition No arrests have been made. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Whitehaven McDonald’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s. The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two men went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hurt in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex, police say. The shooting happened at the Country View Apartments on Ann Court. Police made it to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening. Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
WREG

Memorial Day weekend violence fuels fears of crime spike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a weekend where we remember our fallen heroes in combat, another type of war is raging in Memphis: crime. Over the last two days, there have been fights, robberies and shootings that have left at least 10 people wounded and one person dead. A double shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I hate them:’ Army Sergeant’s mom still grieving loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend of 2015 nearly destroyed Valeria Henderson. The mother of an Army Sergeant is still grieving while his killer remains on the run. Memphis police say her son, Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot near the FedEx Forum on May 24. “I hate them, I hate them,” Henderson said. “That was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Where he at’: Man arrested after altercation, chase with one leads to shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars on various charges after having a “beef” with a man and firing several shots at the victim and his family. Richard “Rambo” Erby, 27, is charged with several items including attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment, records show.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hit-and-run driver leaves car on scene before fleeing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night. The incident happened on Hollywood Street north of Belmont Circle. Officers said a hit-and-run driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene. The hit-and-run driver was driving a 2020 silver Dodge Charger with a Colorado tag. MPD said the car was still […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Lauderdale#Union
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends five to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue. The shooting happened late Saturday night. The violence erupted during a huge Memorial Day weekend block party. Officers found two victims on the scene. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman spits on officer after stabbing girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after officers say she stabbed her girlfriend and spit on a police officer during her arrest. Officers responded to a wounding call on Saturday evening in the 4200 block of Zelda Lane in Berclair. When they arrived, police said they were denied entry by Amanda Gaddy, 29, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly hurt in a shooting in Soulsville Friday. Police responded to a shooting on Gaither Street near East Trigg just before noon Friday. Memphis Police say one man went to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided details on a potential suspect for this shooting. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FOUND: Two-year-old taken by force, MPD says

UPDATE: A city watch for 2-year-old Tylan Harris has been cancelled, and Tylan has been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old has been reported missing after police said he was taken by force from his mother. Tylan Harris, 2, was reported missing on May 27 by his mother. She told officers that the toddler’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Three steal meat from Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers say they stole meat products from Dixie Queen in the 4000 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Police said video surveillance shows the man and woman stealing the meat products after the man forced the door open on Thursday. The suspects were riding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 men wanted after man robbed, shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people who robbed and shot a man in Frayser Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 27000 block Range Line Road. Officers made the scene at around 11:08 p.m. Memphis Police say four men approached the victim in the parking lot. They robbed him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accidentally shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was shot in Hickory Hill Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police. Friends called it an accident that occurred while a friend of the victim’s was playing with a gun. The shooting happened on Bishop Dale Drive near Cloudburst Road. Memphis Police and the Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy