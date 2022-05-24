Man shot and killed in tent, police investigate
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed inside of a tent Monday.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots at Thomas Circle and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest just after 9:30 a.m.Don Hayes named Alexandria Police Department Chief
Police found the man inside the tent with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.
His identity has not been released.
The Metropolitan Police Department offers a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 2