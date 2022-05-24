ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

GetGo apple slices, peanut butter dip recalled for possible contamination

By Rian Bossler
 6 days ago

(WTAJ) — GetGo is voluntarily recalling their packaged Apple Slices with Peanut Butter Dip due to potential salmonella contamination.

The product was sold in GetGo locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana through May 13. The products can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29, 2022. There have been no reports of illness associated with the recall.

Those who bought the affected product are asked to get rid of it or return it for a refund. Anyone with questions is asked to call GetGo Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

