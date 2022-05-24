ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithopolis, OH

Driver in Lithopolis crash that killed girl, 9, to plead guilty

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbB4I_0fo6K3H300

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged in a Lithopolis crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in July of 2021 is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday.

According to Fairfield County court records, Kim Patrick Horton, 68, of Canal Winchester, is scheduled to appear in court for an in-person plea hearing Thursday afternoon.

Man pleads guilty to 2019 fentanyl-related death of infant in Hilliard

Horton has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Court records do not state which charge or charges Horton will plead guilty to.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on July 22, 2021, Horton’s Honda Accord was driving west on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

The car then drove back onto the road continuing onto East Columbus Street, but failed to negotiate a curve, police said. The car then again drove off the roadway, hitting a small produce stand, two pedestrians, and a house before coming to rest on a tree.

Ruth E. Jones, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Elizabeth Jones, was left in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in fatal Ohio Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store and wounding an employee after an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges. Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and a weapons count. Police said […]
HAMILTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man escapes after standoff in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion police are searching for a suspect after a day-long standoff in Marion Sunday. Police are looking for Raymond L. Wilson, 49, after negotiations between police and Wilson stalled and officers forced their way into the home and Wilson could not be found. According to police, an allegation of domestic violence […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed after Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed Friday night in Galloway after a shooting, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies arrived at the scene just before midnight on Friday at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place. A suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s […]
GALLOWAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lithopolis, OH
City
Canal Winchester, OH
City
Waverly, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Lithopolis, OH
Crime & Safety
Canal Winchester, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the victim was found at the northwest corner of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect indicted for killing a man found dead in car on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder May 19 for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old found dead May 14 in his Mini Cooper on 1-71 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured after being shot while in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was injured Sunday morning after Columbus police said she was shot in the shoulder just southwest of the University District. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Steelwood Road, at approximately 9:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found the victim had been […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old indicted in fatal shooting on Columbus’ northeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old was indicted on charges related to his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side in March, according to court records. Tayeshawn M. Gavin — a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming on Friday, March 11 — was indicted Thursday on charges […]
NBC4 Columbus

62-year-old man dead after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. Columbus Police said officers went to the 2100 block of Hamilton Ave. just before 7:00am and found a 62-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:11am. This […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
NBC4 Columbus

No more officers charged in Columbus protest misconduct case, prosecutor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will not be any further charges against officers from the Columbus Division of Police for misconduct during protests over the death of George Floyd, according to the special prosecutor handling the case. Special Prosecutor and Whitehall Assistant City Attorney Brad Nicodemus gave the update as the deadline neared for the […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-670 ramp

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash late Friday evening in Mifflin Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin stated in a release the crash happened around 11:40pm when a tractor-trailer was exiting I-670 west onto Stelzer Road. The tractor-trailer crossed left across the westside berm […]
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police. Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said. Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after shooting near Gibbard Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. CPD says officers went to the 700 block of Gibbard Ave. just after 3 a.m. and found two people shot in two different houses close by. A 21-year-old man was found at […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy