Driver in Lithopolis crash that killed girl, 9, to plead guilty

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged in a Lithopolis crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in July of 2021 is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday.

According to Fairfield County court records, Kim Patrick Horton, 68, of Canal Winchester, is scheduled to appear in court for an in-person plea hearing Thursday afternoon.

Horton has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Court records do not state which charge or charges Horton will plead guilty to.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on July 22, 2021, Horton’s Honda Accord was driving west on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The car then drove back onto the road continuing onto East Columbus Street, but failed to negotiate a curve, police said. The car then again drove off the roadway, hitting a small produce stand, two pedestrians, and a house before coming to rest on a tree.

Ruth E. Jones, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Elizabeth Jones, was left in critical condition.

