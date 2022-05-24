ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday on a slower pace of spring wheat planting and concerns over yield for the winter crop in the United States, while soybeans and corn eased amid falling crude oil prices. * The most-active wheat contract on the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S. Memorial day holiday weekend. U.S. grain and livestock markets will be closed on Monday. The nearby...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine to issue 2022 grain crop forecast in early June

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it would issue its first grain harvest forecast for 2022 in the first days of June. The country has almost completed the 2022 spring grain sowing but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the ministry said last week.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Wheat#European Union#Reuters#Cbot#The European Union#Eu
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's May grain exports drop to 1.06 mln T

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell to 1.063 million tonnes for May 1-30, down from 2.8 million tonnes in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the volume included 1.007 million tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and some other grains. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable amid weak demand

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were steady last week amid weak demand from importers, analysts said on Monday, adding that many exporters had already depleted their share of Russia's state grain export quota, which lasts until June 30. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia aims to issue first palm oil export permits since ban

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received its first requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, some of which could be granted on Monday, a senior official said, signaling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays. Though Indonesia, the world's...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Hiking of rice price by Thailand, Vietnam "impossible" - Thai rice export body

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - A proposed pact between the governments of Thailand and Vietnam to increase rice prices would be "impossible", a senior official of Thailand's Rice Exporters Association said on Monday. "Thailand and Vietnam are not the largest exporters, combined it's less than India and would have buyers...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy