GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO