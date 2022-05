(Jackson, MO) The 100 Mile Yard Sale is underway along Missouri Route 25 through Southeast Missouri and officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. MoDOT will do its part to bring the safety message to the forefront. Message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving. The yard sale began Thursday morning and runs from Jackson to Kennett passing through Gordonville, Dexter, Delta, and Bloomfield.

JACKSON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO