Farmers dealing with opposite challenges one year later

Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty of campers were packing up early to avoid any risk. “Everything is metal and canvas so you don’t know what’s going to fall and break your stuff or what’s really safe. I don’t even know where the shelters are or if there are shelters in this area.”
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
STOCKHOLM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A late-night fire at a commercial egg farm likely left thousands of chickens dead Saturday night near Cokato, Minnesota. Crews were called shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night for the fire at the Forsman Farms facility off Mowery Avenue in Stockholm Township, located just off Highway 12 between Cokato and Howard Lake.
RANDOLPH, Minn.(Fox 9) - Randolph is a small town in Dakota County where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 1,000 Delta flights were disrupted across the country over the Memorial Day weekend. At MSP Airport, Lisa Harris and Kathleen Stuck both flew home with Delta, without any trouble on Sunday. But the situation has many others upset, and Thrifty Traveler says Delta is largely responsible, because of severe pilot staffing issues.
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A wreck along Highway 65 in Isanti, Minnesota left a 70-year-old man dead on Sunday. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was in a Buick trying to cross at Towns Edge Road when it collided with an Audi driven by a 20-year-old man. The...
About 200 people gathered at the Westonka Library on Friday to remember Eli Hart, who was found dead in the trunk of his mom's car last week. He wanted to be a firefighter, so the Mound Fire Department made him an honorary member.
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man found sunbathing on the roof of an elementary school in Savage, Minnesota told police he was trying to get a tan and relax by reading a book. The Savage Police Department received a report of a suspicious person on the roof of Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. Friday, May 27. The officers made contact with the sunbather, issued him a citation and trespassed him from the property.
Police are searching for the man who stole a minivan in Minneapolis with five children inside. The thief sped away with five children, ages 1 to 11, inside before stopping about a block away. Police say the 11-year-old boy was able to convince the car thief to let him get his siblings out.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The dehumanization of Black victims of police violence takes multiple forms — not just through the violence inflicted on them in their deaths, but also through the flattening of their stories that occurs when their name is turned into a hashtag, and they come to be defined by the way they died instead of by the full lives they lived.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mendota Heights, Minnesota were searching the area of the Dodge Nature Center on Friday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old boy with health issues. A helicopter, ATVs, drone, K9 and foot patrols have been deployed to assist in the search. AT 5:48 p.m.,...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday was the last day of a four-day event to remember George Floyd, two years after his murder by then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. "There’s still a huge emotion of unrest two years later," event volunteer Herbert Abrams told FOX 9. "We are still on this journey of change."
(FOX 9) - A 34-year-old man has been charged, accused of driving the wrong way down Highway 169 and hitting an SUV, killing a teenager and injuring two women. Michael Morse, 34, of Minneapolis, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the May 22 crash that killed 19-year-old Arianna Vos of Hutchinson and seriously injured two others, a 20-year-old woman from Gaylord and a 20-year-old woman from Hutchinson, the State Patrol's report said.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of University Ave SE early Sunday, according to a University of Minnesota SAFE-U emergency alert. The alert issued at 1:40 a.m. Sunday indicated the shots fired occurred within the last hour. The suspect vehicle...
