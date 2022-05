RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County first responders rolled up their sleeves for the annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ on Friday. Columbia Police, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department all bring out their competitive side for this worthy cause. Their goal is to donate as much blood as possible and be the department that has the most volunteers.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO