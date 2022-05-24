ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promoter hypermethylation of GALR1 acts as an early epigenetic susceptibility event in colorectal carcinogenesis

By Simeng Gu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpigenetics play an essential role in colorectal neoplasia process. There is a need to determine the appropriateness of epigenetic biomarkers for early detection as well as expand our understanding of the carcinogenic process. Therefore, the aim of the study was to assess how DNA methylation pattern of GALR1 gene evolves in...

