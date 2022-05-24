ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres to receive 28th overall pick from Panthers

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sabres hold the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft following the Florida Panthers' season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Buffalo will have three total selections in the first round: its own pick at ninth overall, the 16th overall pick from Vegas, and the 28th pick...

www.nhl.com

