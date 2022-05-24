Effects of intracardiac delivery of aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 gene in myocardial salvage

Group III-nitride semiconductor owns direct energy bands and wide bandgap and thus can be widely used in high-efficiency ultraviolet (UV) photo-electronic emitters and detectors1,2,3. Recently, UV light-emitting diode (UV-LED) based on AlGaN has received tremendous attention due to its broad applications including sterilization, polymer curing, biochemical detection, non-line-of-view communication, and special lighting4,5. Compared with traditional UV light-source using mercury, xenon, argon, deuterium, or excimer, UV-LEDs provide several advantages such as mercury-free environmental protection, compact and portable, low power consumption, low operating voltage, etc.6. In 1998, Han et al.7 utilized Al0.2Ga0.8N/GaN as a multiple quantum well (MQW) structure and successfully demonstrated the world's first UV-LED with a wavelength shorter than 360"‰nm. However, its light output power (LOP) is only 13"‰Î¼W at a current of 20"‰mA, and the external quantum efficiency (EQE) is less than 1%. In 2006, Taniyasu et al.8 reported that AlN based p-type/intrinsic/n-type (PIN) and metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) LEDs showed a peak luminous wavelength at 210"‰nm, which was the shortest luminous wavelength ever obtained using III-nitride semiconductor, with an EQE of only 6"“10%. Hirayama et al.9 reported the record EQE exceed 20% at 20"‰mA for an emission wavelength of 275"‰nm. Over the past two decades, AlGaN-based deep UV LEDs (DUV-LEDs) have made significant progress both in terms of LOP and EQE. From the current overall situation, the EQE reported for DUV-LEDs is mostly below 10% or even 5%, which still has a lot of room for improvement compared with the full-fledged longer wavelength near-ultraviolet and blue LEDs.

