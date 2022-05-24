ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of intracardiac delivery of aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 gene in myocardial salvage

By Guodong Pan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrinsic activity of aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH)2, a cardiac mitochondrial enzyme, is vital in detoxifying 4-hydroxy-2-nonenal (4HNE) like cellular reactive carbonyl species (RCS) and thereby conferring cardiac protection against pathological stress. It was also known that a single point mutation (E487K) in ALDH2 (prevalent in East Asians) known as ALDH2*2 reduces its...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell response analysis in SARS-CoV-2 infected bronchial organoids

The development of an in vitro cell model that can be used to study severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) research is expected. Here we conducted infection experiments in bronchial organoids (BO) and an BO-derived air-liquid interface model (BO-ALI) using 8 SARS-CoV-2 variants. The infection efficiency in BO-ALI was more than 1,000 times higher than that in BO. Among the bronchial epithelial cells, we found that ciliated cells were infected with the virus, but basal cells were not. Ciliated cells died 7 days after the viral infection, but basal cells survived after the viral infection and differentiated into ciliated cells. Fibroblast growth factor 10 signaling was essential for this differentiation. These results indicate that BO and BO-ALI may be used not only to evaluate the cell response to SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapeutic agents, but also for airway regeneration studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: pNaKtide Attenuates Steatohepatitis and Atherosclerosis by Blocking Na/K-ATPase/ROS Amplification in C57Bl6 and ApoE Knockout Mice Fed a Western Diet

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural variants shape the genomic landscape and clinical outcome of multiple myeloma

Deciphering genomic architecture is key to identifying novel disease drivers and understanding the mechanisms underlying myeloma initiation and progression. In this work, using the CoMMpass dataset, we show that structural variants (SV) occur in a nonrandom fashion throughout the genome with an increased frequency in the t(4;14), RB1, or TP53 mutated cases and reduced frequency in t(11;14) cases. By mapping sites of chromosomal rearrangements to topologically associated domains and identifying significantly upregulated genes by RNAseq we identify both predicted and novel putative driver genes. These data highlight the heterogeneity of transcriptional dysregulation occurring as a consequence of both the canonical and novel structural variants. Further, it shows that the complex rearrangements chromoplexy, chromothripsis and templated insertions are common in MM with each variant having its own distinct frequency and impact on clinical outcome. Chromothripsis is associated with a significant independent negative impact on clinical outcome in newly diagnosed cases consistent with its use alongside other clinical and genetic risk factors to identify prognosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Roles of natural killer cells in immunity to cancer, and applications to immunotherapy

Great strides have been made in recent years towards understanding the roles of natural killer (NK) cells in immunity to tumours and viruses. NK cells are cytotoxic innate lymphoid cells that produce inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. By lysing transformed or infected cells, they limit tumour growth and viral infections. Whereas T cells recognize peptides presented by MHC molecules, NK cells display receptors that recognize stress-induced autologous proteins on cancer cells. At the same time, their functional activity is inhibited by MHC molecules displayed on such cells. The enormous potential of NK cells for immunotherapy for cancer is illustrated by their broad recognition of stressed cells regardless of neoantigen presentation, and enhanced activity against tumours that have lost expression of MHC class I owing to acquired resistance mechanisms. As a result, many efforts are under way to mobilize endogenous NK cells with therapeutics, or to provide populations of ex vivo-expanded NK cells as a cellular therapy, in some cases by equipping the NK cells with chimeric antigen receptors. Here we consider the key features that underlie why NK cells are emerging as important new additions to the cancer therapeutic arsenal.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of PFKFB3 in HER2-positive gastric cancer improves sensitivity to trastuzumab by inducing tumour vessel normalisation

Multiple mechanisms have been proposed that lead to reduced effectiveness of trastuzumab in HER2-positive gastric cancer (GC), yet resistance to trastuzumab remains a challenge in clinics. Methods. We established trastuzumab-resistant cells and patient-derived xenografts models to measure metabolic levels and vascular density and shape. The HER2-positive GC patient samples were...
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of inhibitory circuits in hippocampal memory processing

GABAergic inhibitory circuits play an essential role in coordinating various hippocampal functions. Several decades of work dedicated to a thorough characterization of hippocampal inhibitory populations have highlighted how specific types of interneuron can contribute to network activity. Recent studies have used genetically targeted recordings and peturbations of activity during memory-related behaviours to determine how interneurons that inhibit distinct subcellular domains of principal cells or specialize in principal cell disinhibition may sculpt hippocampal memory. These studies highlight unique contributions of distinct interneuron types to the temporal binding of hippocampal ensembles, synaptic plasticity and the acquisition of spatial and contextual information. Here, we review the current state of knowledge around hippocampal inhibition and memory by discussing the multifaceted roles of populations of inhibitory cells at different stages of hippocampal mnemonic processing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Wogonin reversed resistant human myelogenous leukemia cells via inhibiting Nrf2 signaling by Stat3/NF-ÎºB inactivation

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep39950, published online 2 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding partial image duplication in Figs. 1g, 2e, 5a,b, 6b and 8e. The Authors issued a Correction1 to address these issues. However, additional concerns have been raised:. p-IkBÎ± lanes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Graphene nanoribbons initiated from molecularly derived seeds

Semiconducting graphene nanoribbons are promising materials for nanoelectronics but are held back by synthesis challenges. Here we report that molecular-scale carbon seeds can be exploited to initiate the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) synthesis of graphene to generate one-dimensional graphene nanoribbons narrower than 5"‰nm when coupled with growth phenomena that selectively extend seeds along a single direction. This concept is demonstrated by subliming graphene-like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon molecules onto a Ge(001) catalyst surface and then anisotropically evolving size-controlled nanoribbons from the seeds along \(\left\langle 110\right\rangle\) of Ge(001) via CH4 CVD. Armchair nanoribbons with mean normalized standard deviation as small as 11% (3 times smaller than nanoribbons nucleated without seeds), aspect ratio as large as 30, and width as narrow as 2.6"‰nm (tunable via CH4 exposure time) are realized. Two populations of nanoribbons are compared in field-effect transistors (FETs), with off-current differing by 150 times because of the nanoribbons' different widths.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Inhibiting multiple forms of cell death optimizes ganglion cells survival after retinal ischemia reperfusion injury

Progressive retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) death that triggered by retinal ischemia reperfusion (IR), leads to irreversible visual impairment and blindness, but our knowledge of post-IR neuronal death and related mechanisms is limited. In this study, we first demonstrated that apart from necroptosis, which occurs before apoptosis, ferroptosis, which is characterized by iron deposition and lipid peroxidation, is involved in the whole course of retinal IR in mice. Correspondingly, all three types of RGCs death were found in retina samples from human glaucoma donors. Further, inhibitors of apoptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis (z-VAD-FMK, Necrostatin-1, and Ferrostatin-1, respectively) all exhibited marked RGC protection against IR both in mice and primary cultured RGCs, with Ferrostatin-1 conferring the best therapeutic effect, suggesting ferroptosis plays a more prominent role in the process of RGC death. We also found that activated microglia, MÃ¼ller cells, immune responses, and intracellular reactive oxygen species accumulation following IR were significantly mitigated after each inhibitor treatment, albeit to varying degrees. Moreover, Ferrostatin-1 in combination with z-VAD-FMK and Necrostatin-1 prevented IR-induced RGC death better than any inhibitor alone. These findings stand to advance our knowledge of the post-IR RGC death cascade and guide future therapy for RGC protection.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Engineering the next generation of cell-based therapeutics

Cell-based therapeutics are an emerging modality with the potential to treat many currently intractable diseases through uniquely powerful modes of action. Despite notable recent clinical and commercial successes, cell-based therapies continue to face numerous challenges that limit their widespread translation and commercialization, including identification of the appropriate cell source, generation of a sufficiently viable, potent and safe product that meets patient- and disease-specific needs, and the development of scalable manufacturing processes. These hurdles are being addressed through the use of cutting-edge basic research driven by next-generation engineering approaches, including genome and epigenome editing, synthetic biology and the use of biomaterials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glioblastoma-associated microglia-derived exosomal circKIF18A promotes angiogenesis by targeting FOXC2

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most lethal primary tumor with active neovascularization in the central nervous system. Studying the novel molecular mechanisms of GBM angiogenesis is very important. The glioblastoma-associated microglia (GAM) M2 polarization was constructed, and microglia-derived exosomes (MDEs) were isolated to co-culture with human brain microvessel endothelial cells (hBMECs). CircRNA sequence and molecular biological experiments were used to detect the expression levels and regulation functions among circKIF18A, FOXC2, ITGB3, CXCR4, DLL4 and the PI3K/AKT signaling. The functional effects of silencing or overexpression of these molecules were evaluated in hBMECs viability, invasion, and tube formation in vitro and tumorigenicity in vivo. M2 microglia polarization is positively correlated with microvessels' density in GBM patients. M2 GAM can promote the angiogenesis of GBM via transporting exosomal circKIF18A into hBMECs. Mechanistically, circKIF18A can bind to, maintain the stability and nuclear translocation of FOXC2 in hBMECs. Furtherly, as a transcription factor, FOXC2 can directly bind to the promoter of ITGB3, CXCR4, and DLL4 and upregulate their expressions. Besides, FOXC2 can also activate the PI3K/AKT signaling and promote the angiogenesis of GBM. Our study identified a novel molecular mechanism for M2 GAM-derived exosomal circKIF18A participating in GBM angiogenesis via targeting FOXC2. This may provide a novel treatment target to improve the outcomes for anti-angiogenic therapies in GBM.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Graphene-driving novel strain relaxation towards AlN film and DUV photoelectronic devices

Group III-nitride semiconductor owns direct energy bands and wide bandgap and thus can be widely used in high-efficiency ultraviolet (UV) photo-electronic emitters and detectors1,2,3. Recently, UV light-emitting diode (UV-LED) based on AlGaN has received tremendous attention due to its broad applications including sterilization, polymer curing, biochemical detection, non-line-of-view communication, and special lighting4,5. Compared with traditional UV light-source using mercury, xenon, argon, deuterium, or excimer, UV-LEDs provide several advantages such as mercury-free environmental protection, compact and portable, low power consumption, low operating voltage, etc.6. In 1998, Han et al.7 utilized Al0.2Ga0.8N/GaN as a multiple quantum well (MQW) structure and successfully demonstrated the world's first UV-LED with a wavelength shorter than 360"‰nm. However, its light output power (LOP) is only 13"‰Î¼W at a current of 20"‰mA, and the external quantum efficiency (EQE) is less than 1%. In 2006, Taniyasu et al.8 reported that AlN based p-type/intrinsic/n-type (PIN) and metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) LEDs showed a peak luminous wavelength at 210"‰nm, which was the shortest luminous wavelength ever obtained using III-nitride semiconductor, with an EQE of only 6"“10%. Hirayama et al.9 reported the record EQE exceed 20% at 20"‰mA for an emission wavelength of 275"‰nm. Over the past two decades, AlGaN-based deep UV LEDs (DUV-LEDs) have made significant progress both in terms of LOP and EQE. From the current overall situation, the EQE reported for DUV-LEDs is mostly below 10% or even 5%, which still has a lot of room for improvement compared with the full-fledged longer wavelength near-ultraviolet and blue LEDs.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Bacterial etiology and mortality rate in community-acquired pneumonia, healthcare-associated pneumonia and hospital-acquired pneumonia in Thai university hospital

Pneumonia is caused by infection at the pulmonary parenchyma which constitutes a crucial risk factor for morbidity and mortality. We aimed to determine the mortality rate and its risk factors as well as etiology among inpatients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP). A hospital-based retrospective cohort study was conducted in a university hospital located in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of 250 inpatients with pneumonia was included in the present study. The inhospital mortality rate was 1.25 (95%Â CI 0.99"“1.56) per 100 person-days. The present study reported that overall pneumonia caused by gram-negative pathogens accounted for 60.5%. P. aeruginosa was a frequent gram-negative pathogen among these participants, especially among patients with HCAP and HAP. Adjusted hazard ratio (AHR) of inhospital mortality among patients with HAP was 1.75 (95%Â CI 1.01"“3.03) times that of those among patients with CAP, while AHR for 28-day mortality among patients with HAP compared with those with CAP was 2.81 (95%Â CI 1.38"“5.75). Individual risks factors including cardiomyopathy, active-smoker and insulin use were potential risk factors for mortality. Initial qSOFA and acid-based disturbance should be assessed to improve proper management and outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcription factor CREB3 is a potent regulator of high-fat diet-induced obesity and energy metabolism

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The endoplasmic reticulum senses alterations to cellular homeostasis that activates the unfolded protein response (UPR). UPR proteins are known to aid in regulating glucose and lipid metabolism. CREB3 is a UPR-associated transcription factor whose potential role in regulating energy metabolism remains unclear. Methods.
TEZUKA
Nature.com

Myriapod genomes reveal ancestral horizontal gene transfer and hormonal gene loss in millipedes

Animals display a fascinating diversity of body plans. Correspondingly, genomic analyses have revealed dynamic evolution of gene gains and losses among animal lineages. Here we sequence six new myriapod genomes (three millipedes, three centipedes) at key phylogenetic positions within this major but understudied arthropod lineage. We combine these with existing genomic resources to conduct a comparative analysis across all available myriapod genomes. We find that millipedes generally have considerably smaller genomes than centipedes, with the repeatome being a major contributor to genome size, driven by independent large gains of transposons in three centipede species. In contrast to millipedes, centipedes gained a large number of gene families after the subphyla diverged, with gains contributing to sensory and locomotory adaptations that facilitated their ecological shift to predation. We identify distinct horizontal gene transfer (HGT) events from bacteria to millipedes and centipedes, with no identifiable HGTs shared among all myriapods. Loss of juvenile hormone O-methyltransferase, a key enzyme in catalysing sesquiterpenoid hormone production in arthropods, was also revealed in all millipede lineages. Our findings suggest that the rapid evolution of distinct genomic pathways in centipede and millipede lineages following their divergence from the myriapod ancestor, was shaped by differing ecological pressures.
WILDLIFE

