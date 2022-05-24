ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

By Tomoko Fuke
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Inhibition of PFKFB3 in HER2-positive gastric cancer improves sensitivity to trastuzumab by inducing tumour vessel normalisation

Multiple mechanisms have been proposed that lead to reduced effectiveness of trastuzumab in HER2-positive gastric cancer (GC), yet resistance to trastuzumab remains a challenge in clinics. Methods. We established trastuzumab-resistant cells and patient-derived xenografts models to measure metabolic levels and vascular density and shape. The HER2-positive GC patient samples were...
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural variants shape the genomic landscape and clinical outcome of multiple myeloma

Deciphering genomic architecture is key to identifying novel disease drivers and understanding the mechanisms underlying myeloma initiation and progression. In this work, using the CoMMpass dataset, we show that structural variants (SV) occur in a nonrandom fashion throughout the genome with an increased frequency in the t(4;14), RB1, or TP53 mutated cases and reduced frequency in t(11;14) cases. By mapping sites of chromosomal rearrangements to topologically associated domains and identifying significantly upregulated genes by RNAseq we identify both predicted and novel putative driver genes. These data highlight the heterogeneity of transcriptional dysregulation occurring as a consequence of both the canonical and novel structural variants. Further, it shows that the complex rearrangements chromoplexy, chromothripsis and templated insertions are common in MM with each variant having its own distinct frequency and impact on clinical outcome. Chromothripsis is associated with a significant independent negative impact on clinical outcome in newly diagnosed cases consistent with its use alongside other clinical and genetic risk factors to identify prognosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frequency#Clinical Research#Etiology#Hara#Netchine#Srs#Nh Css#H19lom#Upd#Pcnvs
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell response analysis in SARS-CoV-2 infected bronchial organoids

The development of an in vitro cell model that can be used to study severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) research is expected. Here we conducted infection experiments in bronchial organoids (BO) and an BO-derived air-liquid interface model (BO-ALI) using 8 SARS-CoV-2 variants. The infection efficiency in BO-ALI was more than 1,000 times higher than that in BO. Among the bronchial epithelial cells, we found that ciliated cells were infected with the virus, but basal cells were not. Ciliated cells died 7 days after the viral infection, but basal cells survived after the viral infection and differentiated into ciliated cells. Fibroblast growth factor 10 signaling was essential for this differentiation. These results indicate that BO and BO-ALI may be used not only to evaluate the cell response to SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapeutic agents, but also for airway regeneration studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bacterial etiology and mortality rate in community-acquired pneumonia, healthcare-associated pneumonia and hospital-acquired pneumonia in Thai university hospital

Pneumonia is caused by infection at the pulmonary parenchyma which constitutes a crucial risk factor for morbidity and mortality. We aimed to determine the mortality rate and its risk factors as well as etiology among inpatients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP). A hospital-based retrospective cohort study was conducted in a university hospital located in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of 250 inpatients with pneumonia was included in the present study. The inhospital mortality rate was 1.25 (95%Â CI 0.99"“1.56) per 100 person-days. The present study reported that overall pneumonia caused by gram-negative pathogens accounted for 60.5%. P. aeruginosa was a frequent gram-negative pathogen among these participants, especially among patients with HCAP and HAP. Adjusted hazard ratio (AHR) of inhospital mortality among patients with HAP was 1.75 (95%Â CI 1.01"“3.03) times that of those among patients with CAP, while AHR for 28-day mortality among patients with HAP compared with those with CAP was 2.81 (95%Â CI 1.38"“5.75). Individual risks factors including cardiomyopathy, active-smoker and insulin use were potential risk factors for mortality. Initial qSOFA and acid-based disturbance should be assessed to improve proper management and outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Staphylococcus aureus specific lung resident memory CD4 Th1 cells attenuate the severity of influenza virus induced secondary bacterial pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of severe pulmonary infections. The evolution of multi-drug resistant strains limits antibiotic treatment options. To date, all candidate vaccines tested have failed, highlighting the need for an increased understanding of the immunological requirements for effective S. aureus immunity. Using an S. aureus strain engineered to express a trackable CD4+ T cell epitope and a murine model of S. aureus pneumonia, we show strategies that lodge Th1 polarised bacterium specific CD4+ tissue resident memory T cells (Trm) in the lung can significantly attenuate the severity of S. aureus pneumonia. This contrasts natural infection of mice that fails to lodge CD4+ Trm cells along the respiratory tract or provide protection against re-infection, despite initially generating Th17 bacterium specific CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, lack of CD4+ Trm formation after natural infection in mice appears to be reflected in humans, where the frequency of S. aureus reactive CD4+ Trm cells in lung tissue is also low. Our findings reveal the protective capacity of S. aureus specific respiratory tract CD4+ Th1 polarised Trm cells and highlight the potential for targeting these cells in vaccines that aim to prevent the development of S. aureus pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cortical D1 and D2 dopamine receptor availability modulate methylphenidate-induced changes in brain activity and functional connectivity

Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes in patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia treated with gilteritinib who received prior midostaurin or sorafenib

The fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitor gilteritinib is indicated for relapsed or refractory (R/R) FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML), based on its observed superior response and survival outcomes compared with salvage chemotherapy (SC). Frontline use of FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) midostaurin and sorafenib may contribute to cross-resistance to single-agent gilteritinib in the R/R AML setting but has not been well characterized. To clarify the potential clinical impact of prior TKI use, we retrospectively compared clinical outcomes in patients with R/R FLT3-mutated AML in the CHRYSALIS and ADMIRAL trials who received prior midostaurin or sorafenib against those without prior FLT3 TKI exposure. Similarly high rates of composite complete remission (CRc) were observed in patients who received a FLT3 TKI before gilteritinib (CHRYSALIS, 42%; ADMIRAL, 52%) and those without prior FLT3 TKI therapy (CHRYSALIS, 43%; ADMIRAL, 55%). Among patients who received a prior FLT3 TKI in ADMIRAL, a higher CRc rate (52%) and trend toward longer median overall survival was observed in the gilteritinib arm versus the SC arm (CRc"‰="‰20%; overall survival, 5.1 months; HR"‰="‰0.602; 95% CI: 0.299, 1.210). Remission duration was shorter with prior FLT3 TKI exposure. These findings support gilteritinib for FLT3-mutated R/R AML after prior sorafenib or midostaurin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Polygenic risk scores to stratify cancer screening should predict mortality not incidence

Population-based cancer screening programs such as mammography or colonscopy generally directed at all healthy individuals in a given age stratum. It has recently been proposed that cancer screening could be restricted to a high-risk subgroup based on polygenic risk scores (PRSs) using panels of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). These PRSs were, however, generated to predict cancer incidence rather than cancer mortality and will not necessarily address overdiagnosis, a major problem associated with cancer screening programs. We develop a simple net-benefit framework for evaluating screening approaches that incorporates overdiagnosis. We use this methodology to demonstrate that if a PRS does not differentially discriminate between incident and lethal cancer, restricting screening to a subgroup with high scores will only improve screening outcomes in a small number of scenarios. In contrast, restricting screening to a subgroup defined as high-risk based on a marker that is more strongly predictive of mortality than incidence will often afford greater net benefit than screening all eligible individuals. If PRS-based cancer screening is to be effective, research needs to focus on identifying PRSs associated with cancer mortality, an unchartered and clinically-relevant area of research, with a much higher potential to improve screening outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heart-brain synchronization breakdown in Parkinson's disease

Juan Carlos GÃ³mez"‘EstebanÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4697-38906,7,. Heart rate variability (HRV) abnormalities are potential early biomarkers in Parkinson's disease (PD) but their relationship with central autonomic network (CAN) activity is not fully understood. We analyzed the synchronization between HRV and brain activity in 31 PD patients and 21 age-matched healthy controls using blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) signals from resting-state functional brain MRI and HRV metrics from finger plethysmography recorded for 7.40"‰min. We additionally quantified autonomic symptoms (SCOPA-AUT) and objective autonomic cardiovascular parameters (blood pressure and heart rate) during deep breathing, Valsalva, and head-up tilt, which were used to classify the clinical severity of dysautonomia. We evaluated HRV and BOLD signals synchronization (HRV-BOLD-sync) with Pearson lagged cross-correlations and Fisher's statistics for combining window-length-dependent HRV-BOLD-Sync Maps and assessed their association with clinical dysautonomia. HRV-BOLD-sync was lower significantly in PD than in controls in various brain regions within CAN or in networks involved in autonomic modulation. Moreover, heart-brain synchronization index (HBSI), which quantifies heart-brain synchronization at a single-subject level, showed an inverse exposure"“response relationship with dysautonomia severity, finding the lowest HBSI in patients with severe dysautonomia, followed by moderate, mild, and, lastly, controls. Importantly, HBSI was associated in PD, but not in controls, with Valsalva pressure recovery time (sympathetic), deep breathing E/I ratio (cardiovagal), and SCOPA-AUT. Our findings support the existence of heart-brain de-synchronization in PD with an impact on clinically relevant autonomic outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcription factor CREB3 is a potent regulator of high-fat diet-induced obesity and energy metabolism

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The endoplasmic reticulum senses alterations to cellular homeostasis that activates the unfolded protein response (UPR). UPR proteins are known to aid in regulating glucose and lipid metabolism. CREB3 is a UPR-associated transcription factor whose potential role in regulating energy metabolism remains unclear. Methods.
TEZUKA
Nature.com

Efficacy of FOLFIRI plus cetuximab vs FOLFIRI plus bevacizumab in 1st-line treatment of older patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: an analysis of the randomised trial FIRE-3

The evidence on the efficacy of anticancer therapy is limited in older patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This retrospective analysis of phase III FIRE-3 trial assesses the efficacy of FOLFIRI plus either cetuximab or bevacizumab according to the patients' age and sidedness of primary tumour. Methods. The study endpoints...
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibiting multiple forms of cell death optimizes ganglion cells survival after retinal ischemia reperfusion injury

Progressive retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) death that triggered by retinal ischemia reperfusion (IR), leads to irreversible visual impairment and blindness, but our knowledge of post-IR neuronal death and related mechanisms is limited. In this study, we first demonstrated that apart from necroptosis, which occurs before apoptosis, ferroptosis, which is characterized by iron deposition and lipid peroxidation, is involved in the whole course of retinal IR in mice. Correspondingly, all three types of RGCs death were found in retina samples from human glaucoma donors. Further, inhibitors of apoptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis (z-VAD-FMK, Necrostatin-1, and Ferrostatin-1, respectively) all exhibited marked RGC protection against IR both in mice and primary cultured RGCs, with Ferrostatin-1 conferring the best therapeutic effect, suggesting ferroptosis plays a more prominent role in the process of RGC death. We also found that activated microglia, MÃ¼ller cells, immune responses, and intracellular reactive oxygen species accumulation following IR were significantly mitigated after each inhibitor treatment, albeit to varying degrees. Moreover, Ferrostatin-1 in combination with z-VAD-FMK and Necrostatin-1 prevented IR-induced RGC death better than any inhibitor alone. These findings stand to advance our knowledge of the post-IR RGC death cascade and guide future therapy for RGC protection.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Wogonin reversed resistant human myelogenous leukemia cells via inhibiting Nrf2 signaling by Stat3/NF-ÎºB inactivation

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep39950, published online 2 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding partial image duplication in Figs. 1g, 2e, 5a,b, 6b and 8e. The Authors issued a Correction1 to address these issues. However, additional concerns have been raised:. p-IkBÎ± lanes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A lncRNA signature associated with tumor immune heterogeneity predicts distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Increasing evidence has revealed the roles of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) as tumor biomarkers. Here, we introduce an immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature for predicting distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (LA-NPC). The nine lncRNAs are identified through microarray profiling, followed by RT"“qPCR validation and selection using a machine learning method in the training cohort (n"‰="‰177). This nine-lncRNA signature classifies patients into high and low risk groups, which have significantly different distant metastasis-free survival. Validations in the Guangzhou internal (n"‰="‰177) and Guilin external (n"‰="‰150) cohorts yield similar results, confirming that the signature is an independent risk factor for distant metastasis and outperforms anatomy-based metrics in identifying patients with high metastatic risk. Integrative analyses show that this nine-lncRNA signature correlates with immune activity and lymphocyte infiltration, which is validated by digital pathology. Our results suggest that the immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature can serve as a promising biomarker for metastasis prediction in LA-NPC.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy