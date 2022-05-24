Prospects of viral vector-mediated delivery of sequences encoding anti-HBV designer endonucleases
By Ridhwaanah Jacobs
Available treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection offers modest functional curative efficacy. The viral replicative intermediate comprising covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) is responsible for persistent chronic HBV infection. Hence, current efforts have focused on developing therapies that disable cccDNA. Employing gene editing tools has emerged as an attractive...
Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Heightened platelet phagocytosis by macrophages accompanied by an increase in IFN-Î³ play key roles in the etiology of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP); however, it remains elusive how macrophage-mediated platelet clearance is regulated in ITP. Here, we report that adhesion and degranulation-protein adaptor protein (ADAP) restrains platelet phagocytosis by macrophages in ITP via modulation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1)-FcÎ³R signaling. We show that ITP was associated with the underexpression of ADAP in splenic macrophages. Furthermore, macrophages from Adapâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibited elevated platelet phagocytosis and upregulated proinflammatory signaling, and thrombocytopenia in Adapâˆ’/âˆ’ mice was mitigated by the depletion of macrophages. Mechanistically, ADAP interacted and competed with STAT1 binding to importin Î±5. ADAP deficiency potentiated STAT1 nuclear entry, leading to a selective enhancement of FcÎ³RI/IV transcription in macrophages. Moreover, pharmacological inhibition of STAT1 or disruption of the STAT1-importin Î±5 interaction relieved thrombocytopenia in Adapâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Thus, our findings not only reveal a critical role for ADAP as an intracellular immune checkpoint for shaping macrophage phagocytosis in ITP but also identify the ADAP-STAT1-importin Î±5 module as a promising therapeutic target in the treatment of ITP.
Many drugs, or their antecedents, were discovered through observation of their effects on normal or disease physiology. For the past generation, this phenotypic drug discovery approach has been largely supplanted by the powerful but reductionist approach of modulating specific molecular targets of interest. Nevertheless, modern phenotypic drug discovery, which combines the original concept with modern tools and strategies, has re-emerged over the past decade to systematically pursue drug discovery based on therapeutic effects in realistic disease models. Here, we discuss recent successes with this approach, as well as consider ongoing challenges and approaches to address them. We also explore how innovation in this area may fuel the next generation of successful projects.
Human nonverbal communication tools are very ambiguous and difficult to transfer to machines or artificial intelligence (AI). If the AI understands the mental state behind a user's decision, it can learn more appropriate decisions even in unclear situations. We introduce the Brain"“AI Closed-Loop System (BACLoS), a wireless interaction platform that enables human brain wave analysis and transfers results to AI to verify and enhance AI decision-making. We developed a wireless earbud-like electroencephalography (EEG) measurement device, combined with tattoo-like electrodes and connectors, which enables continuous recording of high-quality EEG signals, especially the error-related potential (ErrP). The sensor measures the ErrP signals, which reflects the human cognitive consequences of an unpredicted machine response. The AI corrects or reinforces decisions depending on the presence or absence of the ErrP signals, which is determined by deep learning classification of the received EEG data. We demonstrate the BACLoS for AI-based machines, including autonomous driving vehicles, maze solvers, and assistant interfaces.
Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
The development of an in vitro cell model that can be used to study severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) research is expected. Here we conducted infection experiments in bronchial organoids (BO) and an BO-derived air-liquid interface model (BO-ALI) using 8 SARS-CoV-2 variants. The infection efficiency in BO-ALI was more than 1,000 times higher than that in BO. Among the bronchial epithelial cells, we found that ciliated cells were infected with the virus, but basal cells were not. Ciliated cells died 7 days after the viral infection, but basal cells survived after the viral infection and differentiated into ciliated cells. Fibroblast growth factor 10 signaling was essential for this differentiation. These results indicate that BO and BO-ALI may be used not only to evaluate the cell response to SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapeutic agents, but also for airway regeneration studies.
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
Engineering the properties of quantum materials via strong light-matter coupling is a compelling research direction with a multiplicity of modern applications. Those range from modifying charge transport in organic molecules, steering particle correlation and interactions, and even controlling chemical reactions. Here, we study the modification of the material properties via strong coupling and demonstrate an effective inversion of the excitonic band-ordering in a monolayer of WSe2 with spin-forbidden, optically dark ground state. In our experiments, we harness the strong light-matter coupling between cavity photon and the high energy, spin-allowed bright exciton, and thus creating two bright polaritonic modes in the optical bandgap with the lower polariton mode pushed below the WSe2 dark state. We demonstrate that in this regime the commonly observed luminescence quenching stemming from the fast relaxation to the dark ground state is prevented, which results in the brightening of this intrinsically dark material. We probe this effective brightening by temperature-dependent photoluminescence, and we find an excellent agreement with a theoretical model accounting for the inversion of the band ordering and phonon-assisted polariton relaxation.
Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.
Global warming is the main cause for the rise of both global temperatures and sea-level, both major variables threatening biodiversity. Rising temperatures threaten to breach the thermal limits of organisms while rising sea-level threatens the osmotic balance of coastal animals through habitat salinization. However, variations in thermal tolerance under different salinity stresses have not yet been thoroughly studied. In this study, we assessed the critical thermal maxima (CTmax) of amphibian tadpoles in different salinity conditions. We collected tadpoles of Duttaphrynus melanostictus, Fejervarya limnocharis and Microhyla fissipes from coastal areas and housed them in freshwater, low, and high salinity treatments for 7Â days of acclimation. The CTmax, survival rate, and development rate of tadpoles in high salinity treatments were significantly lower than that of the two other treatments. Our results indicate that physiological performances and heat tolerances of tadpoles are negatively affected by salinization. Maximum entropy models showed that CTmax and sea-level rise are predicted to negatively affect the distribution of the three focal species. The present results suggest that global warming can lead to negative dual-impacts on coastal animals because of reduced thermal tolerances at elevated salinity. The impacts of global warming on anurans in coastal areas and other habitats impacted by salinization may be more severe than predicted and it is likely to cause similar dual-impacts on other ectotherms.
Mechanical quantum systems embedded in an external nonlinear potential currently offer the first deep excursion into quantum non-Gaussian motion. The Gaussian statistics of the motion of a linear mechanical quantum system, characterised by its mass and a linear-and-quadratic potential, possess a limited capacity to reduce noise in nonlinear variables. This limitation induces thresholds for noise reduction in nonlinear variables beyond which linear mechanical oscillators cannot pass. Squeezing below the thresholds for such variables is relevant for the implementation of nonlinear mechanical devices, such as sensors, processors or engines. First however, quantum non-Gaussian conservative motion must be identified in experiments with diverse nonlinear potentials. For this purpose, we provide sufficient criteria for quantum non-Gaussian motional states in conservative systems based on the observation of squeezing in nonlinear variables. We further extend these criteria to a hierarchy able to recognise the quantum non-Gaussian motion induced via diverse nonlinear potentials through their various capacities to produce nonlinear squeezing.
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most lethal primary tumor with active neovascularization in the central nervous system. Studying the novel molecular mechanisms of GBM angiogenesis is very important. The glioblastoma-associated microglia (GAM) M2 polarization was constructed, and microglia-derived exosomes (MDEs) were isolated to co-culture with human brain microvessel endothelial cells (hBMECs). CircRNA sequence and molecular biological experiments were used to detect the expression levels and regulation functions among circKIF18A, FOXC2, ITGB3, CXCR4, DLL4 and the PI3K/AKT signaling. The functional effects of silencing or overexpression of these molecules were evaluated in hBMECs viability, invasion, and tube formation in vitro and tumorigenicity in vivo. M2 microglia polarization is positively correlated with microvessels' density in GBM patients. M2 GAM can promote the angiogenesis of GBM via transporting exosomal circKIF18A into hBMECs. Mechanistically, circKIF18A can bind to, maintain the stability and nuclear translocation of FOXC2 in hBMECs. Furtherly, as a transcription factor, FOXC2 can directly bind to the promoter of ITGB3, CXCR4, and DLL4 and upregulate their expressions. Besides, FOXC2 can also activate the PI3K/AKT signaling and promote the angiogenesis of GBM. Our study identified a novel molecular mechanism for M2 GAM-derived exosomal circKIF18A participating in GBM angiogenesis via targeting FOXC2. This may provide a novel treatment target to improve the outcomes for anti-angiogenic therapies in GBM.
Cell proliferation often experiences a density-dependent intrinsic proliferation rate (IPR) and negative feedback from growth-inhibiting molecules in culture media. The lack of flexible models with explanatory parameters fails to capture such a proliferation mechanism. We propose an extended logistic growth law with the density-dependent IPR and additional negative feedback. The extended parameters of the proposed model can be interpreted as density-dependent cell-cell cooperation and negative feedback on cell proliferation. Moreover, we incorporate further density regulation for flexibility in the model through environmental resistance on cells. The proposed growth law has similarities with the strong Allee model and harvesting phenomenon. We also develop the stochastic analog of the deterministic model by representing possible heterogeneity in growth-inhibiting molecules and environmental perturbation of the culture setup as correlated multiplicative and additive noises. The model provides a conditional maximum sustainable stable cell density (MSSCD) and a new fitness measure for proliferative cells. The proposed model shows superiority to the logistic law after fitting to real cell culture datasets. We illustrate both conditional MSSCD and the new cell fitness for a range of parameters. The cell density distributions reveal the chance of overproliferation, underproliferation, or decay for different parameter sets under the deterministic and stochastic setups.
Genome variant calling is a challenging yet critical task for subsequent studies. Existing methods almost rely on high depth DNA sequencing data. Performance on low depth data drops a lot. Using public Oxford Nanopore (ONT) data of human being from the Genome in a Bottle (GIAB) Consortium, we trained a generative adversarial network for low depth variant calling. Our method, noted as LDV-Caller, can project high depth sequencing information from low depth data. It achieves 94.25% F1 score on low depth data, while the F1 score of the state-of-the-art method on two times higher depth data is 94.49%. By doing so, the price of genome-wide sequencing examination can reduce deeply. In addition, we validated the trained LDV-Caller model on 157 public Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) samples. The mean sequencing depth of these samples is 2982. The LDV-Caller yields 92.77% F1 score using only 22x sequencing depth, which demonstrates our method has potential to analyze different species with only low depth sequencing data.
We propose a strategy for optimizing physical quantities based on exploring in the latent space of a variational autoencoder (VAE). We train a VAE model using various spin configurations formed on a two-dimensional chiral magnetic system. Three optimization algorithms are used to explore the latent space of the trained VAE. The first algorithm, the single-code modification algorithm, is designed for improving the local energetic stability of spin configurations to generate physically plausible spin states. The other two algorithms, the genetic algorithm and the stochastic algorithm, aim to optimize the global physical quantities, such as topological index, magnetization, energy, and directional correlation. The advantage of our method is that various optimization algorithms can be applied in the latent space containing the abstracted representation constructed by the trained VAE model. Our method based on latent space exploration is utilized for efficient physical quantity optimization.
Liquid handling robots have the potential to automate many procedures in life sciences. However, they are not in widespread use in academic settings, where funding, space and maintenance specialists are usually limiting. In addition, current robots require lengthy programming by specialists and are incompatible with most academic laboratories with constantly changing small-scale projects. Here, we present the Pipetting Helper Imaging Lid (PHIL), an inexpensive, small, open-source personal liquid handling robot. It is designed for inexperienced users, with self-production from cheap commercial and 3D-printable components and custom control software. PHIL successfully automates pipetting (incl. aspiration) for e.g. tissue immunostainings and stimulations of live stem and progenitor cells during time-lapse microscopy using 3D printed peristaltic pumps. PHIL is cheap enough to put a personal pipetting robot within the reach of most labs and enables users without programming skills to easily automate a large range of experiments.
In this work, we present a comprehensive rheological database including most of the existing data relevant for crystal-bearing magmas collected from the scientific literature, covering the entire range of natural volcanic conditions, in terms of crystal content (1"“80%), crystal shape (aspect ratio R from 1 to 13), and strain rate (between 10âˆ’7 and 102"‰sâˆ’1). Datasets were collected and discerned as a function of the information which we considered necessary for building a general systematic model describing relative viscosity of crystal-bearing magmas, such as the apparent and melt viscosity, the crystal concentration, crystal shape, and the strain rate. The selected dataset was then used for modelling the relative viscosity of a liquid-solid mixture having different concentrations of particles with different R, subjected to different strain rates. The proposed model allows us to quantitatively describe the rheological behaviour of crystal-bearing magmatic systems.
Histone deacetylases (HDACs) have been shown to be involved in tumorigenesis, but their precise role and molecular mechanisms in gastric cancer (GC) have not yet been fully elucidated. Methods. Bioinformatics screening analysis, qRT-PCR, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) were used to identify the expression of HDAC4 in GC. In vitro and in...
Cell-based therapeutics are an emerging modality with the potential to treat many currently intractable diseases through uniquely powerful modes of action. Despite notable recent clinical and commercial successes, cell-based therapies continue to face numerous challenges that limit their widespread translation and commercialization, including identification of the appropriate cell source, generation of a sufficiently viable, potent and safe product that meets patient- and disease-specific needs, and the development of scalable manufacturing processes. These hurdles are being addressed through the use of cutting-edge basic research driven by next-generation engineering approaches, including genome and epigenome editing, synthetic biology and the use of biomaterials.
