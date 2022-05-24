ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reply to Pubpeer anonymous contributors: incomplete penetrance and phenotypic variability of 6q16 deletions including SIM1

By Laila El Khattabi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. Data...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

An early warning system for emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Global sequencing and surveillance capacity for SARS-CoV-2 must be strengthened and combined with multidisciplinary studies of infectivity, virulence and immune escape, in order to track the unpredictable evolution of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) SARS-CoV-2 evolution working group was established to track SARS-CoV-2...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mapping microglia states in the human brain through the integration of high-dimensional techniques

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0532-y, published online 18 November 2019. In the version of this article initially published, Fig.3b,c, Fig. 5a"“d, Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 8b contained errors. Fig. 3b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5a contained a duplicate image for the TMEM119 control sample, and panels b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5d contained an incorrect image for the t-SNE map of P2RY12; it was a duplicate of the map for HLA-DRA. Extended Data Fig. 1 contained incorrect images in panel a for Pat 7 (TMEM119), Pat 12 (TMEM119, CD74) and Pat 15 (CD68) and in panel b for Pat 3 (GFAP), Pat 12 (TMEM119 and P2YR12) and Pat 13 (TMEM119). Supplementary Fig. 8b contained an incorrect image for the CSF2 t-SNE panel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is there a role for the adrenal glands in long COVID?

The symptoms of long COVID and chronic adrenal insufficiency have striking similarities. Therefore, we aim to raise awareness of assessing adrenal function in patients with long COVID. After the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, roughly 20% of patients report one or more complications, which are particularly apparent during mental or...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubpeer#Phenotype#Penetrance#Sim1#Access Options#El Khattabi L#Pipiras E#Ruaud L Couque N#Haploinsufficiency#Ap Hp#H
Nature.com

A comprehensive database of crystal-bearing magmas for the calibration of a rheological model

In this work, we present a comprehensive rheological database including most of the existing data relevant for crystal-bearing magmas collected from the scientific literature, covering the entire range of natural volcanic conditions, in terms of crystal content (1"“80%), crystal shape (aspect ratio R from 1 to 13), and strain rate (between 10âˆ’7 and 102"‰sâˆ’1). Datasets were collected and discerned as a function of the information which we considered necessary for building a general systematic model describing relative viscosity of crystal-bearing magmas, such as the apparent and melt viscosity, the crystal concentration, crystal shape, and the strain rate. The selected dataset was then used for modelling the relative viscosity of a liquid-solid mixture having different concentrations of particles with different R, subjected to different strain rates. The proposed model allows us to quantitatively describe the rheological behaviour of crystal-bearing magmatic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The gene TaWOX5 overcomes genotype dependency in wheat genetic transformation

Correction to: Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-01085-8, published online 13 January 2022. In the version of this article originally published, the Methods "Vector construction" subsection did not include complete discussion of materials and the use of a helper plasmid (see Figs. 1"“3 below), and other experimental details necessary to reproduce the results are amended in the "Maize" subsection of Methods.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Imaging the facet surface strain state of supported multi-faceted Pt nanoparticles during reaction

Nanostructures with specific crystallographic planes display distinctive physico-chemical properties because of their unique atomic arrangements, resulting in widespread applications in catalysis, energy conversion or sensing. Understanding strain dynamics and their relationship with crystallographic facets have been largely unexplored. Here, we reveal in situ, in three-dimensions and at the nanoscale, the volume, surface and interface strain evolution of single supported platinum nanocrystals during reaction using coherent x-ray diffractive imaging. Interestingly, identical {hkl} facets show equivalent catalytic response during non-stoichiometric cycles. Periodic strain variations are rationalised in terms of O2 adsorption or desorption during O2 exposure or CO oxidation under reducing conditions, respectively. During stoichiometric CO oxidation, the strain evolution is, however, no longer facet dependent. Large strain variations are observed in localised areas, in particular in the vicinity of the substrate/particle interface, suggesting a significant influence of the substrate on the reactivity. These findings will improve the understanding of dynamic properties in catalysis and related fields.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phenotypic drug discovery: recent successes, lessons learned and new directions

Many drugs, or their antecedents, were discovered through observation of their effects on normal or disease physiology. For the past generation, this phenotypic drug discovery approach has been largely supplanted by the powerful but reductionist approach of modulating specific molecular targets of interest. Nevertheless, modern phenotypic drug discovery, which combines the original concept with modern tools and strategies, has re-emerged over the past decade to systematically pursue drug discovery based on therapeutic effects in realistic disease models. Here, we discuss recent successes with this approach, as well as consider ongoing challenges and approaches to address them. We also explore how innovation in this area may fuel the next generation of successful projects.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Endosymbiotic Chlorella variabilis reduces mitochondrial number in the ciliate Paramecium bursaria

Extant symbioses illustrate endosymbiosis is a driving force for evolution and diversification. In the ciliate Paramecium bursaria, the endosymbiotic alga Chlorella variabilis in perialgal vacuole localizes beneath the host cellÂ cortex by adhesion between the perialgal vacuole membrane and host mitochondria. We investigated whether host mitochondria are also affected by algal endosymbiosis. Transmission electron microscopy of host cells showed fewer mitochondria beneath the algae-bearing host cell cortex than that of alga-free cells. To compare the density and distribution of host mitochondria with or without symbiotic algae, we developed a monoclonal antibody against Paramecium mitochondria. Immunofluorescence microscopy with the monoclonal antibody showed that the mitochondrial density of the algae-bearing P. bursaria was significantly lower than that of the alga-free cells. The total cell protein concentration of alga-free P. bursaria cells was approximately 1.8-fold higher than that of algae-bearing cells, and the protein content of mitochondria was significantly higher in alga-free cells than that in the algae-bearing cells. These results corresponded with those obtained by transmission electron and immunofluorescence microscopies. This paper shows that endosymbiotic algae affect reduced mitochondrial number in the host P. bursaria significantly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Optimization of physical quantities in the autoencoder latent space

We propose a strategy for optimizing physical quantities based on exploring in the latent space of a variational autoencoder (VAE). We train a VAE model using various spin configurations formed on a two-dimensional chiral magnetic system. Three optimization algorithms are used to explore the latent space of the trained VAE. The first algorithm, the single-code modification algorithm, is designed for improving the local energetic stability of spin configurations to generate physically plausible spin states. The other two algorithms, the genetic algorithm and the stochastic algorithm, aim to optimize the global physical quantities, such as topological index, magnetization, energy, and directional correlation. The advantage of our method is that various optimization algorithms can be applied in the latent space containing the abstracted representation constructed by the trained VAE model. Our method based on latent space exploration is utilized for efficient physical quantity optimization.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Discrimination of circular polarized light

Nature Nanotechnology 17, 408"“416 (2022) The polarization control of light opens numerous explorations like information communication or three-dimensional displays. However, because the difference between number of left-handed and right-handed photons in the free electromagnetic field is less than a percent, there is still a great challenge to measure the difference.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The interplay between ranking and communities in networks

Community detection and hierarchy extraction are usually thought of as separate inference tasks on networks. Considering only one of the two when studying real-world data can be an oversimplification. In this work, we present a generative model based on an interplay between community and hierarchical structures. It assumes that each node has a preference in the interaction mechanism and nodes with the same preference are more likely to interact, while heterogeneous interactions are still allowed. The sparsity of the network is exploited for implementing a more efficient algorithm. We demonstrate our method on synthetic and real-world data and compare performance with two standard approaches for community detection and ranking extraction. We find that the algorithm accurately retrieves the overall node's preference in different scenarios, and we show that it can distinguish small subsets of nodes that behave differently than the majority. As a consequence, the model can recognize whether a network has an overall preferred interaction mechanism. This is relevant in situations where there is no clear "a priori" information about what structure explains the observed network datasets well. Our model allows practitioners to learn this automatically from the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Carotenoid binding in Gloeobacteria rhodopsin provides insights into divergent evolution of xanthorhodopsin types

The position of carotenoid in xanthorhodopsin has been elucidated. However, a challenging expression of this opsin and a complex biosynthesis carotenoid in the laboratory hold back the insightful study of this rhodopsin. Here, we demonstrated co-expression of the xanthorhodopsin type isolated from Gloeobacter violaceus PCC 7421-Gloeobacter rhodopsin (GR) with a biosynthesized keto-carotenoid (canthaxanthin) targeting the carotenoid binding site. Direct mutation-induced changes in carotenoid-rhodopsin interaction revealed three crucial features: (1) carotenoid locked motif (CLM), (2) carotenoid aligned motif (CAM), and color tuning serines (CTS). Our single mutation results at 178 position (G178W) confirmed inhibition of carotenoid binding; however, the mutants showed better stability and proton pumping, which was also observed in the case of carotenoid binding characteristics. These effects demonstrated an adaptation of microbial rhodopsin that diverges from carotenoid harboring, along with expression in the dinoflagellate Pyrocystis lunula rhodopsin and the evolutionary substitution model. The study highlights a critical position of the carotenoid binding site, which significantly allows another protein engineering approach in the microbial rhodopsin family.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human magnetic sense is mediated by a light and magnetic field resonance-dependent mechanism

Numerous organisms use the Earth's magnetic field as a sensory cue for migration, body alignment, or food search. Despite some contradictory reports, yet it is generally accepted that humans do not sense the geomagnetic field. Here, we demonstrate that a magnetic field resonance mechanism mediates light-dependent magnetic orientation in men, using a rotary chair experiment combined with a two-alternative forced choice paradigm. Two groups of subjects were classified with different magnetic orientation tendencies depending on the food context. Magnetic orientation of the subjects was sensitive to the wavelength of incident light and was critically dependent on blue light reaching the eyes. Importantly, it appears that a magnetic field resonance-dependent mechanism mediates these responses, as evidenced by disruption or augmentation of the ability to orient by radiofrequency magnetic fields at the Larmor frequency and the dependence of these effects on the angle between the radiofrequency and geomagnetic fields. Furthermore, inversion of the vertical component of the geomagnetic field revealed a non-canonical inclination compass effect on the magnetic orientation. These results establish the existence of a human magnetic sense and suggest an underlying quantum mechanical magnetoreception mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contributions of sea"“land breeze and local climate zones to daytime and nighttime heat island intensity

The acceleration of global urbanization has increased the frequency of the urban heat island (UHI) effect and heatwaves, which seriously endanger human health. We used Shenzhen as a case study to examine the daytime and nighttime differences in UHI intensity (UHII), considering different local climate zones (LCZs) and sea"“land breezes. The diurnal UHII was >3"‰Â°C for 52% of the study period, whereas the nocturnal UHII was >3"‰Â°C for only 26% of the study period. The average diurnal and nocturnal building-type UHII values were 2.77 and 1.11"‰Â°C higher than those of the natural type, respectively. Sea breezes alleviated the UHI effect with a linear correlation coefficient of âˆ’0.68601 between them. Moreover, diurnal and nocturnal UHII showed differences across different gradients, which can help guide urban planning.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Increasing salinity stress decreases the thermal tolerance of amphibian tadpoles in coastal areas of Taiwan

Global warming is the main cause for the rise of both global temperatures and sea-level, both major variables threatening biodiversity. Rising temperatures threaten to breach the thermal limits of organisms while rising sea-level threatens the osmotic balance of coastal animals through habitat salinization. However, variations in thermal tolerance under different salinity stresses have not yet been thoroughly studied. In this study, we assessed the critical thermal maxima (CTmax) of amphibian tadpoles in different salinity conditions. We collected tadpoles of Duttaphrynus melanostictus, Fejervarya limnocharis and Microhyla fissipes from coastal areas and housed them in freshwater, low, and high salinity treatments for 7Â days of acclimation. The CTmax, survival rate, and development rate of tadpoles in high salinity treatments were significantly lower than that of the two other treatments. Our results indicate that physiological performances and heat tolerances of tadpoles are negatively affected by salinization. Maximum entropy models showed that CTmax and sea-level rise are predicted to negatively affect the distribution of the three focal species. The present results suggest that global warming can lead to negative dual-impacts on coastal animals because of reduced thermal tolerances at elevated salinity. The impacts of global warming on anurans in coastal areas and other habitats impacted by salinization may be more severe than predicted and it is likely to cause similar dual-impacts on other ectotherms.
WORLD
Nature.com

Medication availability and economic barriers to adherence in asthma and COPD patients in low-resource settings

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. Inhaled medication is essential to control asthma and COPD, but availability and proper adherence are challenges in low-middle income countries (LMIC). Data on medication availability and adherence in Central Asia are lacking. We aimed to investigate the availability of respiratory medication and the extent of financially driven non-adherence in patients with COPD and asthma in Kyrgyzstan. A cross-sectional study was conducted in two regions of Kyrgyzstan. Patients with a physician- and spirometry confirmed diagnosis of asthma and/or COPD were included. The main outcomes were (1) availability of respiratory medication in hospitals and pharmacies, assessed by a survey, and (2) medication adherence, assessed by the Test of Adherence to Inhalers (TAI). Logistic regression analyses were used to identify predictors for adherence. Of the 300 participants (COPD: 264; asthma: 36), 68.9% were buying respiratory medication out-of-pocket. Of all patients visiting the hospital, almost half reported medication not being available. In pharmacies, this was 8%. Poor adherence prevailed over intermediate and good adherence (80.7% vs. 12.0% and 7.3%, respectively). Deliberate and erratic non-adherence behavior patterns were the most frequent (89.7% and 88.0%), followed by an unconscious non-adherent behavioral pattern (31.3%). In total, 68.3% reported a financial reason as a barrier to proper adherence. Low BMI was the only factor significantly associated with good adherence. In this LMIC population, poor medication availability was common and 80% were poorly adherent. Erratic and deliberate non-adherent behaviors were the most common pattern and financial barriers play a role in over two-thirds of the population.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Online education and the mental health of faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan

While the negative impact of the pandemic on students' mental health has been studied around the world, very little is known about the mental health of faculty and staff. This research aims to examine mental health among Japanese faculty members who taught online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic. We recruited 537 university faculty members and assessed their mental health using the World Health Organization-Five Well-Being Index (WHO-5), both retrospectively (during the academic year before the onset of the pandemic) and during the pandemic. We also evaluated workload (number of online lectures taught and preparation time per class), difficulty in using information technology (IT) for online classes, and satisfaction with the university support service for online education. As a result, the WHO-5 score during the COVID-19 pandemic was significantly lower than before, and 33.5% of the faculty members were recognized as being at risk for mental illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. A binomial logistic regression analysis revealed two significant risk factors for mental illness-faculty members were more at risk for mental illness when they experienced difficulty in using IT for online classes, and were unsatisfied with the administrative support for online education. The deterioration of mental health during the COVID-19 was not predicted by workload, such as the number of online lectures and preparation time. These results suggest the importance of improving workplace support services, especially IT support, to prevent mental health deterioration among faculty teaching online.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Glioblastoma-associated microglia-derived exosomal circKIF18A promotes angiogenesis by targeting FOXC2

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most lethal primary tumor with active neovascularization in the central nervous system. Studying the novel molecular mechanisms of GBM angiogenesis is very important. The glioblastoma-associated microglia (GAM) M2 polarization was constructed, and microglia-derived exosomes (MDEs) were isolated to co-culture with human brain microvessel endothelial cells (hBMECs). CircRNA sequence and molecular biological experiments were used to detect the expression levels and regulation functions among circKIF18A, FOXC2, ITGB3, CXCR4, DLL4 and the PI3K/AKT signaling. The functional effects of silencing or overexpression of these molecules were evaluated in hBMECs viability, invasion, and tube formation in vitro and tumorigenicity in vivo. M2 microglia polarization is positively correlated with microvessels' density in GBM patients. M2 GAM can promote the angiogenesis of GBM via transporting exosomal circKIF18A into hBMECs. Mechanistically, circKIF18A can bind to, maintain the stability and nuclear translocation of FOXC2 in hBMECs. Furtherly, as a transcription factor, FOXC2 can directly bind to the promoter of ITGB3, CXCR4, and DLL4 and upregulate their expressions. Besides, FOXC2 can also activate the PI3K/AKT signaling and promote the angiogenesis of GBM. Our study identified a novel molecular mechanism for M2 GAM-derived exosomal circKIF18A participating in GBM angiogenesis via targeting FOXC2. This may provide a novel treatment target to improve the outcomes for anti-angiogenic therapies in GBM.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Experimental solubility and thermodynamic modeling of empagliflozin in supercritical carbon dioxide

The solubility of empagliflozin in supercritical carbon dioxide was measured at temperatures (308 to 338Â K) and pressures (12 to 27Â MPa), for the first time. The measured solubility in terms of mole faction ranged from 5.14"‰Ã—"‰10"“6 to 25.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. The cross over region was observed at 16.5Â MPa. A new solubility model was derived to correlate the solubility data using solid"“liquid equilibrium criteria combined with Wilson activity coefficient model at infinite dilution for the activity coefficient. The proposed model correlated the data with average absolute relative deviation (AARD) and Akaike's information criterion (AICc), 7.22% and âˆ’Â 637.24, respectively. Further, the measured data was also correlated with 11 existing (three, five and six parameters empirical and semi-empirical) models and also with Redlich-Kwong equation of state (RKEoS) along with Kwak-Mansoori mixing rules (KMmr) model. Among density-based models, Bian et al., model was the best and corresponding AARD% was calculated 5.1. The RKEoS"‰+"‰KMmr was observed to correlate the data with 8.07% (correspond AICc is âˆ’Â 635.79). Finally, total, sublimation and solvation enthalpies of empagliflozin were calculated.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy