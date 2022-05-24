ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Nets game-winner

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Maroon scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-0 series-clinching victory over the Panthers. Maroon got a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Struggles mightily Sunday

Warren (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out to take the loss and the blown save Sunday against the Giants. Warren had been effective over his last four outings, as he tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to earn two saves and a hold during that time. Tyler Mahle carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday, but Warren surrendered the lead in the top of the eighth inning and was charged with his third blown save of the year. While the right-hander had earned more closing duties recently, he's now converted just three of six save chances this season, and he's posted a 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 19 appearances in 2022. Tony Santillan and Alexis Diaz could see more ninth-inning work following Warren's rough outing.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Blasts first homer of season

Almora went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Giants. The Reds gave up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, but Almora brought the team closer in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer. The 28-year-old has drawn four consecutive starts, and he has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard: Burns forces playoff with Scheffler, birdies for fourth Tour win

Another week, another seven-stroke deficit erased, as Sam Burns came out of nowhere to grab victory at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. Firing a final round of 5-under 65 on a day when the scoring average at Colonial was nearly 3 over, the Louisiana native catapulted himself up the leaderboard and into a playoff with his good friend, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury

Cruz sustained a minor ankle injury at Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Cruz tweaked his ankle while sliding into second base during Sunday's minor-league matchup, and he left the game early. Although the 23-year-old's injury is classified as minor, it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. Cruz is slashing .220/.330/.402 with seven homers, 30 runs, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 41 games with Indianapolis in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bark Bets: Monday May 30

It's Memorial Day, and the sports world continues on with it. We have one Game 7 to enjoy, and it's the NHL taking center stage on this Monday evening. The home team has won every game between the Rangers and Hurricanes - The noteworthy trend as we head into a seventh and final game between New York and Carolina is that the home team has won every single game. This is nothing new for Carolina this postseason, as they are 7-0 at home and 0-6 on the road to this point. We have been following this trend all week, and won't stop betting the home team now. Off a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in New York, we like this one to tighten up and for the Hurricanes to emerge victorious. Goal-scoring trends point the arrow squarely in the Canes' favor, with odds currently around -145 to win. No game in Carolina has exceeded four goals, so we're confidently parlaying both Carolina's moneyline and the under at +182. If you're looking for a player prop, Teuvo Teravainen has a point in every single home game this postseason and is -120 to keep that streak alive tonight.
NHL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD

