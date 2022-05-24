ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 24 in Game 4 loss

Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 25 shots in Monday's 2-0 season-ending loss to the...

Yardbarker

Bark Bets: Monday May 30

It's Memorial Day, and the sports world continues on with it. We have one Game 7 to enjoy, and it's the NHL taking center stage on this Monday evening. The home team has won every game between the Rangers and Hurricanes - The noteworthy trend as we head into a seventh and final game between New York and Carolina is that the home team has won every single game. This is nothing new for Carolina this postseason, as they are 7-0 at home and 0-6 on the road to this point. We have been following this trend all week, and won't stop betting the home team now. Off a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in New York, we like this one to tighten up and for the Hurricanes to emerge victorious. Goal-scoring trends point the arrow squarely in the Canes' favor, with odds currently around -145 to win. No game in Carolina has exceeded four goals, so we're confidently parlaying both Carolina's moneyline and the under at +182. If you're looking for a player prop, Teuvo Teravainen has a point in every single home game this postseason and is -120 to keep that streak alive tonight.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury

Cruz sustained a minor ankle injury at Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Cruz tweaked his ankle while sliding into second base during Sunday's minor-league matchup, and he left the game early. Although the 23-year-old's injury is classified as minor, it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. Cruz is slashing .220/.330/.402 with seven homers, 30 runs, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 41 games with Indianapolis in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Celtics: Reversed Max Strus 3-pointer proves pivotal in final moments of Game 7

Rarely can a single play in the third quarter drastically impact the outcome of a playoff game, but a shot by Max Strus in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics might have been an exception. At the 11:04 mark in the third quarter, Max Strus sank a 3-pointer that cut a deficit that had once gotten as high as 17 down to two. Nearly three minutes later, with Robert Williams III about to take a free throw, an announcement could be heard in the background.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Saturday

D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday against Miami. D'Arnaud will get a day off after going 1-for-8 with a double, a run and a strikeout over the last two games. William Contreras will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
ATLANTA, GA

