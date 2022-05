Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., believes that the key to combating mass shootings is not more gun control, but addressing root causes behind violent behavior. In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," the congressman and Senate hopeful noted that when he was in school, it was common for him and others to keep guns in their cars because they hunted, yet school shootings like the one that took place last week in Uvalde, Texas, did not occur.

UVALDE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO