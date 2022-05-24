ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Rain And Snow In The Cards For Tuesday

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)-

On the big weather map we have a low over Nebraska that brought in a few sprinkles over the Front Range on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvjXU_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

At the same, time a big low over northern New Mexico is poised to bring in soaking rains over southeastern parts of the state thru Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXKvB_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

There may be a few light rain showers over the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPB6C_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

And if that is not enough a Montana low will drag a cold front over the Rockies on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMgCc_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

Measurable moisture by Tuesday night should be decent on the west side of the metro area into the foothills. Some spots could see over a quarter of an inch of precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjUD6_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

The mountains will pick up some snow over the higher elevations. With 3 to 5 likely in a few spots of the northern mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlSQr_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

Southern sections of the state should see more rain and snow from the next storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVN1y_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains where over a foot of snow could drop above 10,000 feet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka2B6_0fo6Faew00

(credit: CBS)

Cher B SoCO
6d ago

Here in the southern SLV, we had a good soaking rain from about 7PM Monday night, all night. And now at 0430, Tuesday, it's SNOWING! YAY!! We need the moisture SO badly!

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy