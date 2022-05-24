Colorado Weather: Rain And Snow In The Cards For Tuesday

DENVER(CBS)-

On the big weather map we have a low over Nebraska that brought in a few sprinkles over the Front Range on Monday night.

At the same, time a big low over northern New Mexico is poised to bring in soaking rains over southeastern parts of the state thru Tuesday morning.

There may be a few light rain showers over the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning.

And if that is not enough a Montana low will drag a cold front over the Rockies on Tuesday night.

Measurable moisture by Tuesday night should be decent on the west side of the metro area into the foothills. Some spots could see over a quarter of an inch of precipitation.

The mountains will pick up some snow over the higher elevations. With 3 to 5 likely in a few spots of the northern mountains.

Southern sections of the state should see more rain and snow from the next storm.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains where over a foot of snow could drop above 10,000 feet!