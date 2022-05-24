ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Police investigating suspicious death in Pueblo

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27c3Ul_0fo6FLc900

Pueblo Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Monday near 14th and Lacrosse Avenue.

At approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of N Lacrosse Ave on a dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find a man who was dead on the scene.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
conejoscountycitizen.com

Man found dead from an apparent gunshot in Blanca

COSTILLA COUNTY — A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot on County Road 11 West Friday, May 27, the Costilla County Sheriff's Office reported. Few details were made available by the sheriff's office. At approximately 9 p.m. on May 27, Costilla County deputies were dispatched to County...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

3 Shot, Wounded at Bar in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded at a bar in Colorado Springs Friday night, police said. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Babilonia Bar, KKTV reported. Police said responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim of homicide identified thanks to help from the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, a joint press release was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department regarding four different homicides including one in Colorado Springs on April 25. Just after 10:00 p.m. on April 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Android Tv#Crime Stoppers#Pueblo Police#N Lacrosse Ave#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspects after child’s service dog shot dead in Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are searching for whoever's responsible for killing a child's service dog in his grandmother's backyard. The shooting happened near Adams Elementary School. Tank was a registered service dog. For years, he spent his life supporting a little boy dealing with trauma. His family The post Police search for suspects after child’s service dog shot dead in Colorado Springs backyard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of County Road 25 in Teller County closed early Sunday morning due to police activity

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is facing felony charges after police arrested him during a traffic stop Sunday morning. According to Woodland Park Police, officers tried stopping a car with an equipment malfunction around 2:52 a.m. The driver didn't pull over when police turned on their lights. Police said the driver continued to The post Part of County Road 25 in Teller County closed early Sunday morning due to police activity appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo burglary, shooting suspect identified, more details released

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has identified the suspect in a burglary and shooting that occurred on Thursday, as well as further details on the incident. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Pueblo Police were sent to a business on East 4th Street on a burglary. Someone from the business chased […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

May 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Aaron Bernal, 38, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and 160 pounds. Bernal has a no bond warrant for: Sex Assault which includes Assault/Child/Position – Trust – Pattern Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Mallard Drive homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim in a deadly shooting on Mallard Drive on Saturday has been identified. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting which occurred at the Mallard Meadows Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a woman in an apartment who had […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the woman found dead inside an apartment following a shooting. On May 21, officers received a report of a shooting at 3040 Mallard Drive, the Mallard Meadows Apartments, at 12:51 p.m. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from The post Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kydncountry.com

Saguache Pursuit of BMW Requires Stop Sticks and TVI Maneuver… Two Arrested

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Gunnison Police Department Dispatch of a dark colored BMW 328i with a temporary tag that was involved in some thefts and had led Gunnison officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit. Gunnison stopped pursuing the vehicle but solicited assistance from the Saguache County S.O. in locating the vehicle.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

PIKES PEAK REGION — Law enforcement officers from multiple counties in southern Colorado arrested a man for connection to the murders of four people, earlier this week. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz. He was taken into custody on four counts of First Degree Murder on May 19. He is currently being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says a local police department is holding her car hostage. Sara Shelby says the car was wrongfully towed, after being abandoned by thieves, but she still needs to pay to get it out of an impound lot. "I will come and pick it up, I just want my The post Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy