16-year-old girl reported missing in Caldwell County found safe, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Caldwell County has been found safe, deputies said.

Authorities said Jasalin Patterson was last seen on May 21 at her home in Granite Falls.

Tuesday morning, deputies announced that Patterson has been located and was safe.

