16-year-old girl reported missing in Caldwell County found safe, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Caldwell County has been found safe, deputies said.

Authorities said Jasalin Patterson was last seen on May 21 at her home in Granite Falls.

[ ALSO READ: Amber Alert canceled for 17-year-old missing from Winston-Salem ]

Tuesday morning, deputies announced that Patterson has been located and was safe.

(WATCH BELOW: Amber Alert issued for missing NC 17-year-old)

Amber Alert issued for missing NC 17-year-old

Christina S
6d ago

I will be praying for her safety and that she is brought home safe. I have a daughter around that age myself. I couldn't even imagine Teenagers don't realize just how dangerous it is talking to strangers on social media. Hope all goes well with her safety.

