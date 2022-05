The Guadalupan Torch Committee returns on Sunday, May 29, for the first time since 2018 with a full menu of authentic, homemade Mexican food, which will be for sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St Philip Neri Catholic Church, located at 11411 S. La Core Rd. in Empire. There will be dining in as well as take out.

