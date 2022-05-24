ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Blue Lions walk off with victory

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — The Washington Blue Lions squared off against the Circleville Tigers in a Division II District semifinal baseball game Monday at Bob Wren Stadium on the campus of Ohio University. It quickly settled into a pitcher’s duel between Washington’s Titus Lotz and Circleville’s Nick...

www.recordherald.com

Record-Herald

Lovett qualifies to State in 300 hurdles

CHILLICOTHE — Chloe Lovett graduated from Washington High School Friday evening. To make things even more memorable, Lovett returned to the Chillicothe High School track less than 24 hours later and qualified to next week’s State Track Meet with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. It’s a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

Toast to Summer set to return

Fayette County Pilots & Friends is proud to host the 2022 Toast to Summer on June 25 at the Fayette County Airport. The association is partnering with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and with significant help from Fayette County Travel & Tourism. Toast to Summer has grown every year since it’s humble beginning in 2015 to become the second largest event in the county. Pictured from left to right are: Kristy Bowers – Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Dan Preston – Buckeye Propane, Todd Metzger – Buckeye Propane, Mikki Hunter-Smith – Fayette County Chamber Board, Mike Diener – Adena Hospital, Beth McCane – Carriage Court, Rich Farrens – Vermeer, Keith Burns – SVG, Jolinda VanDyke – Pilots Association, Hannah Girton – Destination Outlets, Mike Wallenhorst – Fibertech, and Stephanie Dunham – Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Veterans Service Commission holds Memorial Day service

On Friday afternoon, the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission held a Memorial Day service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen in Washington C.H. Local veteran Eddie Fisher, alongside Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, spoke to those in attendance. State Senator Bob Peterson was the main speaker at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Summer Reading Program is off to a great start in the Children’s Department at Carnegie Public Library. Seventy kids have already signed up and participation is starting to look like our pre-Covid summers. The children’s department is decked out with colorful mermaids, narwhals, jellyfish, seahorses and other sea creatures. Our theme is Oceans of Possibilities and we invite you to step into our colorful aquarium! Pose for pictures at our reef!
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

A cool, refreshing dessert for the summertime

Finally, the warm temperatures are here! I love summer, hot temperatures, the beautiful flowers and yes, my vegetable garden. The fresh fruits and vegetables that are available this time of year. YUM. Can you tell it’s my favorite time of the year?. With that said, desserts are still a...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Man accused of fentanyl possession

A Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly being in possession of over 80 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Kyle J. Maddux, 38, of 816 Riverbirch Road, pleaded “not guilty” at his arraignment hearing Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to one first-degree felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. His trial has been set for July 12.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

