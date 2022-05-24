Blue Lions walk off with victory

The Summer Reading Program is off to a great start in the Children’s Department at Carnegie Public Library. Seventy kids have already signed up and participation is starting to look like our pre-Covid summers. The children’s department is decked out with colorful mermaids, narwhals, jellyfish, seahorses and other sea creatures. Our theme is Oceans of Possibilities and we invite you to step into our colorful aquarium! Pose for pictures at our reef!

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO