Recreation areas and the lower lot that was closed as a result of an April fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center will reopen for public use Friday. The public, however, still won't have access to the fenced area at the visitor center fire site, and vehicles won't be allowed in parking areas when the gates are shut, according to an update Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service.

OCOEE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO