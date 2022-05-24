ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

New Whittemore Park Middle School may require budget increase

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDD1s_0fo6DI2O00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Finance Committee heard an update about the new Whittemore Park Middle School at a meeting Monday night, including a potential need for a budget increase.

The total cost to build the school is now estimated to be $48.5 million, according to Joe Burch, HCS planning coordinator. He said this was a 7.5% increase from last year, but that they had the money in the budget for this increase.

Burch said the increase in building cost may force the board to increase the budget, but is hopeful that the numbers will go down.

“Our hope is the numbers will come in better than this and that we can take the base bid and the alternate without needing a budget increase,” Burch said. “But I will not know that until mid-June.”

Negotiations to determine a final guaranteed maximum price with construction firm H.G. Reynolds will begin June 14, according to Burch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

Enterprise Road bridge in Horry County reopens a month early

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Enterprise Road bridge crossing Carolina Bays Parkway in Horry County reopened a month ahead of schedule, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The bridge was set to reopen at the end of June, but “due to the hard work of all individuals involved this project was able […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach survey responses show negative feedback to pier admission fees

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council members heard recommendations for the pier at a special-called meeting Wednesday night. The Surfside Beach Pier Committee presented the results of a survey conducted asking people what they wanted from the new pier. Responses to the survey were overwhelmingly negative, according to Tabitha Mull, vice-chair of […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Burch
WBTW News13

New book bike takes the Olanta Public Library on the road

OLANTA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Olanta Public Library is trying a new way to get tis services to residents — a book bike. “This has been four years coming, and I’m really excited that we have it now,” Robert Slabaugh, the library’s branch manager, said. Slabaugh said the book bike will enable the librarians to […]
OLANTA, SC
WBTW News13

Dead vultures in South Carolina tested positive for a form of avian influenza, DHEC says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Friday confirmed some dead vultures in Charleston County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Department of Natural Resources, US Department of Agriculture, and Clemson Livestock Poultry Health are aware of what they called […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcs#H G Reynolds#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Pilot killed in plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pilot was killed Saturday after his banner plane crashed at Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. David Flading, 56, died of traumatic injuries from the crash, McSpadden said. Flading was originally from Pennsylvania but had been living in Myrtle […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

How many machine guns are registered in your state?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — States on the eastern side of the country dominate the charts for owning the most machine guns, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A 2021 report shows five states where more than 40,000 machine guns are registered. There were fewer than 1,000 machine […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

48K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy