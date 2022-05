COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The weather is heating up and nobody wants to spend their summers alone, so Pawmetto Lifeline wants to help. This Friday and Saturday only, they’re having a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special. All dogs over 35 pounds will be just $50. All of the pups up for adoption are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested, they’ll be open from 12-6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. You can visit them at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO