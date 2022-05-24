ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Project share to help those in Thomasville

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CW9Hg_0fo6Cg8L00

The city of Thomasville and the Salvation Army have teamed up to help those who are struggling to pay utility bills and meet other needs.

It is by Project Share; an initiative the city has used since 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Cutliff Grove ministry helps meet community needs

ALBANY — Minister Juanita Nixon is a force of nature. Nixon took over pastoring duties at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church when long-time minister the Rev. McKinley Drake passed away recently, leaving awfully big shoes to fill. Nixon already was serving as director of the church’s Nativity Family Resource Center, which collects and distributes needs like food, clothing and furniture in the community, and she was facilitating the Albany church’s partnership with World Vision GIK when she was asked by church leaders to bring the gospel to attendees.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, GA
Society
City
Thomasville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Salvation Army#Project Share
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WALB 10

APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery. APD said it happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Maryland’s Fried Chicken, 510 North Slappey Boulevard. Police said two men entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. Afterward, the two suspects fled with an...
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy