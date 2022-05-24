ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mylan Park hosts sports complex ribbon cutting

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHmoN_0fo6C0LC00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex Monday.

The facility has the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts. Officials said the spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments which will attract local, regional and national interest.

“Being able to now have it completed just really puts one more facility in North Central West Virginia to help us draw tourism, but more importantly to serve the community needs in recreation,” said Ron Justice, president of the Mylan Park Foundation.

New hub comes to WVU campus

The new complex will also accommodate larger events in conjunction with the original building or allow for two events at the same time. Mylan Park Board members said programming opportunities will continue to be provided at a greater capacity, affording accessible space for every age group, organization and need of the community.

“This has been really in the making for a number of years when we had the initial building, the Ruby Center, there was always a plan to build an addition,” Justice said. “About three years ago, we started working on it through the gift from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust. We were able to do that along with other gifts, so this has been about a three-year project.”

Mylan Park officials said that in the future there will be a workout space in the new sports complex for the community to utilize. Both individual and family memberships to the sports complex are available for purchase.

The facility will be officially open to the public on June 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Webster Springs hosts 57th Annual Woodchopping Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 57th Annual Webster County Woodchopping Festival starts this week, running from May 25 to May 29, 2022.  The first day of events, Wednesday, kicks off with a pet and bicycle parade at Bakers Island recreation area in Webster Springs at 6:30 p.m.; registration is at 6 p.m. On Friday, May 27, […]
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Meadowbrook Mall Spring Carnival returns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall is helping families get in the spirit of warmer days with a spring carnival this weekend. The carnival will kick off Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and has various hours through Sunday, May 29, at 10 p.m. Entertainment for the weekend includes more than 14 rides for people […]
MEADOWBROOK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Wvu#Mylan Park Board#Justice
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport’s Underwood officially joins Alderson Broaddus cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed to continue her cheerleading career at Alderson Broaddus University. Underwood spent two seasons cheering for the Indians where she was apart of the state championship team along with collecting regional and Big 10 Conference titles. The past two years, Underwood competed with Rockstar Cheer out of Pittsburgh where […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for UHC campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The newest class, which is a fast-track program for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree, is an 18-month-long program, running from January 2023 to August 2024. The class will consist […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gifted summer STEM program enrollment begins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan’s summer program is now accepting registrations. The STEM summer camp for gifted kids offers advanced classes in physics, math, computer programming, environmental science and creative arts. To be eligible, students in rising grades 5 through 12 must be identified as gifted through testing. Enrollment is accepted until June 8, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont unveils new fire station, designed with staff health and safety in mind

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Fairmont unveiled a second fire station for the city at 1020 Morgantown Avenue.  The planning and building process took nearly six years to complete, and Fairmont fire officials had a hand in the design. They said they wanted to prioritize the health and safety for their firefighters by incorporating safety measures […]
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy