Mauri Friestleben reinstated as principal at North High School
By Cole Miska
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
6 days ago
Mauri Friestleben was reinstated as the principal of North High School on Sunday, after having been put on leave from her position by Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) on Friday, May 20 over a protocol violation in February. “In early February, students across the state of Minnesota were planning and...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis.
Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus.
According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults.
Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
Students at an elementary school in Savage sheltered-in-place Friday afternoon while police investigated a man reportedly sunbathing on the roof. According to the Savage Police Department, officers responded to Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. on Friday on reports of a suspicious person on the roof. Students remained in...
RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday.
According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.”
The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said.
At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators.
“The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said.
According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm.
While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident.
The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
After a six-month national search that included focus group meetings, and a community candidate Meet and Greet, the city of Brooklyn Center announced last week that Kellace McDaniel has been selected as the new police chief. McDaniel will take over for Interim Police Chief Tony Gruenig, who stepped in after...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Violence throughout the Minneapolis community is having a huge impact on students of all ages.
Trauma associated with gun violence, mass shootings and days commemorating the loss of life by law enforcement has the community fighting to get the help they need.
WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with one Minneapolis Public School that is the village these students need.
The sounds of gunshots, sirens and flashing light can be traumatizing to the youngest in our communities.
Between Jenny Lind Elementary School Principal Pao Vue and Assistant Principal Mercedes Walker, there is more than 50 years of living and working on Minneapolis’ north...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire.
Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded.
In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station.
Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes.
The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — Cleanup is underway at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake after a fire on Saturday night. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the scene off Highway 12 around 10 p.m. Sgt. Troy Wachter told KARE 11 the fire destroyed a poultry building...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of University Ave SE early Sunday, according to a University of Minnesota SAFE-U emergency alert. The alert issued at 1:40 a.m. Sunday indicated the shots fired occurred within the last hour. The suspect vehicle...
Friday the 13th of May was a fair-weather day that favored the groundbreaking ceremony taking place in North Minneapolis. City officials and community leaders gathered together to celebrate the new Satori Village residential and retail community that will bring 112 market-rate and affordable apartment units to the North Side—a first of its kind to the tune of $68 million.
The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […]
Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight.
Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue.
Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old.
Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight.
No one has yet been arrested.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night.
At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire.
He did have a permit to carry, police said.
He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.
Police are still investigating.
CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m.
He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.
He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Rochester, in which both parties involved were said to be uncooperative.
The stabbing happened at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken into surgery for wounds sustained to the upper abdomen. It was not immediately clear the extent or seriousness of his injuries.
Police are calling this an active investigation.
Here are five things to do in the Twin Cities over Memorial Day weekend.🎸 Spend the night at a music festival! Minifest, a 7-hour evening of live entertainment, gets underway at 6pm on Friday in Minneapolis. $25. 🕺 Dance to disco at an Abba-inspired dance party Friday night at Varsity Theater. $20+.🕯 Community organizations host "Rise and Remember: A George Floyd Global Memorial Celebration" at George Floyd Square Saturday. Free. 👨👩👧👧 Bring the family to "the world’s biggest bounce house" in St. Louis Park. The traveling exhibit runs through June 6 and has time slots by age group, including one for adults. $19-$39. 🇹🇭 Celebrate Thai New Year with food, live performances and a papaya-eating contest during the Minnesota Songkran Festival Saturday-Sunday. Free.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing in the Hiawatha area.
Police say it happened just before noon.
One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers believe this was a domestic incident. Another woman has been arrested.
No other information has been released.
I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
Following a job accident that left Michael Faulhaber with persistent pain, he began seeing Dr. Samuel K. Yue in 1993. As Faulhaber’s physical pain worsened, Yue, an anesthesiologist at a pain clinic in St. Paul, gave him increasingly high doses of opioids, which he alleges left him physically addicted, functionally crippled, and upset in a complaint. Attorneys defending the doctor argue that Faulhaber had emotional issues that had little to do with his prescription, and they’ve enlisted medical specialists to dispute whether his symptoms were genuinely proof of physical addiction.
As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
