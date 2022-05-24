ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mj8NP_0fo68xvP00

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

U.S., European thirst for fuel sends physical oil prices soaring

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Sky-high refining margins for diesel and gasoline in Europe and the United States, driven by a cutoff in Russian supply, has sent prices for some types of physical crude oil to all-time records according to traders. The dearth of fuel in the major consuming countries...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Energy Crisis#Work From Home#Power And Energy#Twitter
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial stocks drag

May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended down 1% on Monday, pulled lower by industrial stocks, while the country battles a severe economic crisis and struggles to secure a bailout. * The CSE All-Share index closed 1% lower at 8,231.33. Last week, the index gained 0.6%. * On Friday,...
MARKETS
Reuters

German inflation reaches 8.7% in May on energy prices

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased an annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a contract with industrial manufacturing company Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) rail and traffic unit and its consortium partners to build about 2,000 kilometres of high-speed railways, the German group said on Saturday. The deal between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain could keep coal-fired power plants open this winter

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Some of the British coal-fired power plants slated for closure this year might need to stay open to ensure electricity supply this winter, the government said on Monday. Countries across Europe are drawing up contingency plans against potential disruption to flows of Russian gas because...
Reuters

Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

TAIPEI, May 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Monday to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago. The government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel “unreasonable...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy