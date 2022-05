Oakland Youth Rally in Support of Roe v. Wade — “We are the next generation. Some of my friends are old enough to vote. We can’t do anything to change problems and issues that we don’t know anything about,” said Amara Hagwood, a 16-year-old activist, and junior at OSA who was one of the organizers of the protest. The protest was promoted on Instagram, with the flier being shared on countless students’ stories.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO