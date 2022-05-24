Gymnastics coming naturally to champion kindergartner

BROWN DEER, Wis. - With his high school career coming to a close, Wauwatosa West senior Ben Soboleski is looking forward to a summer full of waves. That's why he's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "Golf has probably been one of the most impactful things in my life...
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Last week, The Friends of Lapham Peak held their grand reopening of the Hausmann Nature Center in Delafield. This morning Bhrett is getting a look at the center and learning about some upcoming programs at the Nature Center at Lapham Peak.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Memorial Day celebrations are officially underway – kicking off with a special motorcycle ride out of Oconomowoc. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is honoring veterans. "This weekend is really about remembering those who have fallen for our country," said Theo Williams. Williams bravely served from 1990-1996. On Saturday, he...
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Memorial Day is all about honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For some, Memorial Day goes beyond a long weekend. "We come every year and through the year, my dad was my best friend," said Donna Nagel. For Nagel, it's an extra special day of...
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Whether by air or by car, holiday travel rebounded during Memorial Day weekend 2022. AAA Wisconsin estimates a nearly 8% increase in Wisconsinites traveling at least 50 miles. In Cedarburg, business owners certainly welcomed the extra traffic, and visitors did, too. Up and down Washington Avenue during...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids at a South Milwaukee elementary school are going to war with Leukemia. Students at Lakeview Elementary are competing to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society by filling the buckets – one for each grade – with pocket change. Each penny is a point. Nickels, dimes, and quarters take away points from the bucket they’re placed in.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A local nonprofit is making sure no one goes hungry. The organization serves people who are homeless with food and clothes and also helps veterans. Memorial Day is hard for many veterans as they honor their friends who made the ultimate sacrifice. Sometimes, those combat experiences leave...
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - A Hartford man, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon, May 29 in Pewaukee for his fourth OWI offense. A trooper stopped the driver shortly after 2 p.m. on County Highway F/Redford Boulevard north of I-94 after he was spotted driving erratically, swerving outside his lane and nearly hitting other cars/objects. Officials said 911 callers reported he had hit curbs and was "all over the road."
MILWAUKEE - Part resource fair, part block party, the 10th "Heal the Hood Milwaukee" event brought people together for fun and change Saturday, May 28. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating more homicides thus far this year than it was at this time in 2021. Instead of just focusing on violence, the block party was all about finding ways to get out.
CHILTON, Wis. - UPDATE: Mr. Socha has been located. Police are asking for help locating a missing 73-year-old man last seen near Good Avenue in Chilton, Wis. around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Robert Socha is a while male, 5'10", 190 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was...
Starting this weekend you can meet dragons that can breathe with fire, soar with wings, and mirror characteristics of enormous lizards and snakes. Brian Kramp is at The Milwaukee County Zoo getting a preview of Dino Don’s Dragon Kingdom.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is currently seeking concept memorial designs for two memorials that fulfill that mission. One memorial would be a smaller site of recognition along Main Street, the parade route. The second memorial would be a larger memorial in the City-owned Grede Park, which would allow for contemplative space to accommodate all that visit.
BURLINGTON, Wis. - A school resource officer at Burlington High School was alerted midday Friday, May 27 by school staff about a student in mental crisis -- who had taken possession of a pipe and was not following instructions. A news release says students were placed in a "lock and...
KENOSHA, Wis. - Family and friends turned the scene of a deadly shooting into a memorial – holding a vigil Saturday, May 28 in honor of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell. There was a simple but important final message for Mitchell. A message that filled the Kenosha skies. "We love her,...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 49, was extricated from his vehicle and arrested for OWI after crashing into a creek Saturday night, May 28. It happened near 47th and Congress around 8 p.m. Police said the driver lost control and his vehicle rolled into the creek. He was taken to...
MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to the scene of a rubbish fire near 35th and Silver Spring shortly before 5 a.m. The fire spread to the liquor store with apartments above at that location and became fully engulfed. They first had reports of one trapped person who turned out...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Vance Place around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, May 29. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man Friday night, May 27 near 46th and Lisbon and then took off. Surveillance video shows people rushed over to help. It's hard to see the striking vehicle in the surveillance video because it is incredibly...
Comments / 0