Gymnastics coming naturally to champion kindergartner

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids at a South Milwaukee elementary school are going to war with Leukemia. Students at Lakeview Elementary are competing to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society by filling the buckets – one for each grade – with pocket change. Each penny is a point. Nickels, dimes, and quarters take away points from the bucket they’re placed in.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO