Record-breaking heat possible in the Central Valley this week

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Potentially record-breaking heat is possible in the Central Valley this week, according to newly-released data by the National Weather Service.

The current forecast for this week predicts the intense heat ramping up on Wednesday – and then going back down again by the end of the week. It has prompted a heat advisory to be issued by the National Weather Service for cities as far north as Merced and as far south as Bakersfield.

The heat advisory will be in effect on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. – and the high temperatures could push all-time records. Fresno’s previous record high for May 25 was 102°F set back in 1890; this week’s forecast predicts it will be 103°F. In Hanford the forecast high is 104°F (compared to the record high of 103°F set in 1904) and in Madera the forecast high is 103°F (compared to the record high of 101°F set in 1982).

Fortunately for those living in Bakersfield and Merced, the forecast high temperature is expected to be just under the record high temperature. Bakersfield’s forecast high is 103°F (compared to the record high of 106°F set in 1982) and Merced’s forecast high is 104°F (compared to the record high of 109°F set in 1928).

The NWS’ warning specifically advises that those who are sensitive to heat (or those new to the area) should take precautions to stay cool and hydrated – such as reducing time outdoors and drinking plenty of water. Meteorologists add that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Thankfully, the current forecast for Memorial Day in the Central Valley is in the 90°F range.

