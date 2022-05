Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries has announced the promotion of Rob Breckel as their first ever Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve always been impressed by the level of excellence Mr. Breckel exhibits in his work,” shared Dr. Sherilyn Emberton, LCM Board Chair and President of Huntington University. “Particularly during the COVID-19 crisis, Rob’s leadership was instrumental in safely guiding LCM through one of the most difficult financial seasons in our organization’s history. Not only did LCM come through the crisis in good health, we are well positioned to improve our services to the Lenawee County community and beyond. It is with excitement and admiration that we have asked Mr. Breckel to serve LCM in this new capacity as COO.”

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO