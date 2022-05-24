ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Hoosiers plan Memorial Day road trips, AAA offers money-saving tips

By Briana Byus
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dawn from Fort Wayne used to fill her gas tank for $25. Rising gas prices have stolen that luxury, though. “[Now] it takes about $60-65 just to fill my gas tank,” Dawn said. Taking a road trip this Memorial Day is out of...

www.wfft.com

wfft.com

Sweet Breeze Boat Tours launch for the 2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Fort Wayne brought back the Sweet Breeze Boat Tours this weekend. Chuck Reddinger with the Parks and Recreation says the tour is a good excuse to spend time outside and learn new things about the city many may not have heard before.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead falls to Fishers in semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Homestead Spartans dropped all five matches to Fishers in semi-state to end their season. #1 Singles-(Fishers) Mischa Briggs vs. (Homestead) Ellie Cook (6-0)(6-0) #2 Singles- (Fishers) Isabelle Mokra vs. (Homestead) Anna Topmiller (6-1)(6-3) #3 Singles-(Fishers) Caroline Ober vs. (Homestead) Layla Kelly (6-0)(6-0) #1 Doubles-...
FISHERS, IN
wfft.com

Trine earns first ever trip to NCAA Division III Softball Championship Series

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team dispatched the tenth best team in the country to secure their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Series. The team would defeat Berry College, who was ranked tenth in the latest NFCA national poll and seeded fifth among the final eight teams, by the score of 5-0. For the first time in Salem it was a new pitcher starting in the circle for the Thunder, junior Anna Koeppl (Perrysburg, Ohio / Perrysburg) who would hold the Vikings off the base paths in the first inning. In the second she would allow a hit and would hit a batter, but was able to work out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.
SALEM, VA
wfft.com

Wolf leads TinCaps to 6-1 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind.0 (WFFT) -- Behind a masterful pitching performance by Jackson Wolf, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The left-hander from the Columbus, Ohio, area struck out a professional career-high 11 batters over 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tom's Donuts by Lake James sets Guinness World Record

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – One northeast Indiana business now holds a Guinness World Record. Tom’s Donuts on Lake James, just outside of Angola, set the record for the most freshly made donuts sold in eight hours on Saturday. They made a total of 8,558. They started selling donuts...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps postpone match with River Bandits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field on Friday night postponed by rain. Wet weather arrived in the Summit City just ahead of the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. While Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps drop doubleheader with River Bandits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT)-- A sell-out crowd of 6,396 fans came out to support the Fort Wayne TinCaps on a beautiful Saturday night at Parkview Field, but the home team lost both games of their doubleheader against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate). The visitors claimed the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD: Saturday night shooting on West Rudisill Boulevard leaves man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting late Saturday night leaving one man dead on the city's south side. At 11:48 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard multiple gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Trine upsets ECSU to move to winner's bracket

A pair of home runs would lead the way for the Trine University softball team as they picked up an extra inning 4-2 victory over Eastern Connecticut State University in their opening game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. Tags. Lockerroom.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Luke Goode Full Interview at TinCaps Game

Luke Goode talks about throwing out the first pitch at a TinCaps game, as well as his upcoming sophomore season at Illinois. Luke Goode throws out first pitch, set for sophomore season at Illinois. Former Homestead star basketball player Luke Goode says he's ready for a bigger roll with Illinois...
FORT WAYNE, IN

