Ellendale, Del. — A 62-year-old male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Delaware home. Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:40 AM on Saturday. Troopers responded to a home on the 14000 block of South Old State Road for a report of shots fired. The victim was present at the home with multiple gunshot wounds and police were contacted. The primary investigation revealed that the home had been struck by three rounds and a vehicle parked on the property had been struck by a single round.

ELLENDALE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO