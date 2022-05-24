ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coroner says NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when killed, rules death 'accidental'

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufd0I_0fo640wd00

May 23 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and drugs in his system when he was hit by a truck while crossing a South Florida highway, according to a coroner's report released Monday.

The medical examiner's office also ruled Haskins' April 9 death accidental, but the incident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. That probe, which includes evidence collection, interviews and transcribing, could run into July.

The Broward County medical examiner's report, which was obtained by the Miami Herald and The Washington Post, shows that the 24-year-old tested positive for ketamine and norketamine at the time of his death. Two blood samples also taken from Haskins tested positive for alcohol, one at a level of .20 and another at .24, which are well above Florida's legal alcohol content limit of .08.

The day before his death, Haskins was in Boca Raton, Fla., to train with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. The next morning, he was struck by a dump truck while walking on an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol had said Haskins had attempted to cross the highway on foot "for unknown reasons" when the collision occurred.

Haskins' wife Kalabrya had told 911 dispatchers that he'd exited their vehicle, which had run out of fuel, to find gas.

The report released Monday said that, prior to the incident, Haskins had "drank heavily" during a night that included dinner and partying at a club with a friend and a cousin.

"On behalf of Dwayne's wife, his family and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work," a statement released by an attorney on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins said.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, going 15th overall to the Washington Commanders. He then signed with the Steelers last year.

