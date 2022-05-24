Roadside Highway 101 Fire Stomped Out Near Los Alamos

Sheriff’s Office Custody staff and our Wellpath partners have identified a COVID outbreak in the Main Jail. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Custody Staff detected 12 COVID positive inmates in the Main Jail West housing module. On Friday, March 27, 2022, one additional COVID positive inmate was detected in the East housing area. All COVID positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical professionals. None of the COVID positive inmates in this outbreak require hospitalization, 2 inmates have reported being symptomatic, and 11 are asymptomatic.
Comments / 0