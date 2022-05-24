Roadside Highway 101 Fire Stomped Out Near Los Alamos

CenCal Health, the community-accountable health plan on the Central Coast, is funding the expansion of critical resources for expectant and parenting teens in Santa Barbara County. The $200,000 contribution to CommUnify will allow its teen pregnancy support program to roughly double in size, increasing the number of unduplicated participants from 30+ to approximately 60 during the program year. This expansion will also help to open up the program's geographic range beyond Santa Maria to serve residents across Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and other communities in south county.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO