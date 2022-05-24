ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Roadside Highway 101 Fire Stomped Out Near Los Alamos

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 6 days ago

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a roadside brush fire on Highway 101...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Another Brush Fire Extinguished on Harris Grade

Santa Barbara County firefighters stamped out a one-acre brush fire on Harris Grade Road. At 2:55 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Rd. in the Lompoc Valley for a reported fire. Assisted by Lompoc and Vandenberg Fire Departments, they discovered a one-acre fire burning in...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Vehicle Rollover North of Goleta

A man died after his vehicle collided with an oak tree north of Goleta Friday afternoon. At 2:23 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Highway 101 northbound at Las Varas Canyon for a reported vehicle collision. Crews discovered a white pick-up truck had gone off the roadway and struck...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Still Closed Due to Suspicious Item Investigation

All lanes of Highway 101 are still closed near Cat Canyon Road due to an investigation of a suspicious item. Northbound lanes are being directed off at Los Alamos to Hwy. 135. Southbound lanes are being taken off at Union Valley Pkwy. in Santa Maria and directed to Hwy. 135.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Triple Fatal Vehicle Collision at UCSB's Campus

Three people have died with five more injured following a multi-vehicle traffic collision just outside UC Santa Barbara's campus. At 6:21 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the intersection of El Colegio and Stadium Road with three engines, one truck, one ambulance, and a Battalion Chief, said SBC Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Firefighters#Brush Fire#Acre
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Closed at Cat Canyon for Suspicious Item

Caltrans has updated the closure to include both north and southbound lanes of Highway 101. Northbound lanes will be diverted at Los Alamos onto Hwy. 135. Southbound lanes will exit at Union Valley Pkwy. in Santa Maria and on to Hwy. 135. By edhat staff. 12:00 p.m., May 27, 2022.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fire Restrictions Take Effect on Los Padres National Forest

In response to the increasing potential for a wildland fire start, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the Forest effective May 27. These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials, and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with a Machete

On Saturday, 5/28/22 shortly after 1:00 am, SMPD Dispatch began receiving multiple calls of a fight on the 300 block east Monroe. Responding officers arrived and located a victim in the street who had sustained multiple lacerations caused by a machete. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance, then to Cottage Hospital via Calstar. The victim’s current condition is unknown.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Memorial Day Ceremony with Pierre Claeyssens ​​Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) will be joined by local First Responders as they pay tribute to those who died serving our country on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. sharp at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Representatives of local first responders attending include:. The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

CenCal Health to Provide $200K in Funding for Adolescent Family Life Planning

CenCal Health, the community-accountable health plan on the Central Coast, is funding the expansion of critical resources for expectant and parenting teens in Santa Barbara County. The $200,000 contribution to CommUnify will allow its teen pregnancy support program to roughly double in size, increasing the number of unduplicated participants from 30+ to approximately 60 during the program year. This expansion will also help to open up the program's geographic range beyond Santa Maria to serve residents across Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and other communities in south county.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Announcement of First-Ever California Offshore Wind Lease Sale

[On Thursday], Congressman Salud Carbajal applauded the announcement by the Biden-Harris Administration of the first-ever offshore wind lease sale in California’s history. The area available for offshore wind development in Morro Bay would span 376 square miles, enough to produce 3GW of energy, which represents the largest proposed floating offshore wind project in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Divine Craft Donut Shop in Downtown Santa Barbara

While visiting the library in downtown Santa Barbara I discovered the inviting newly opened Hook & Press Donut Shop on Figueroa Street. Located at what was once a Jeannine’s Restaurant. The color scheme and “ice-cream parlor” style has a charming ambiance. The staff is helpful, and the chic bites to enjoy with sophisticated beverages are an exciting surprise. The renowned donuts of Hook & Press are now available in this beautiful new home in downtown Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

COVID Outbreak Discovered in the Main Jail, Visitation Suspended

Sheriff’s Office Custody staff and our Wellpath partners have identified a COVID outbreak in the Main Jail. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Custody Staff detected 12 COVID positive inmates in the Main Jail West housing module. On Friday, March 27, 2022, one additional COVID positive inmate was detected in the East housing area. All COVID positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical professionals. None of the COVID positive inmates in this outbreak require hospitalization, 2 inmates have reported being symptomatic, and 11 are asymptomatic.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy