One block of a busy Jackson street is closing to traffic for sewer construction. S. Elm Avenue between E. Michigan Avenue and TenEyck Street will be closed by the City of Jackson from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 3 for crews to complete the installation of a storm sewer for the redevelopment of a nearby property. S. Elm Avenue is a major thoroughfare on the east side of Jackson. Because this is a short closure period, a detour route will not be provided. However, since this is a high traffic area, local drivers should be prepared for the closure. Road closure signs will be installed well in advance of the shut down on Elm Avenue at Page, Plymouth, Ganson and North streets so drivers know to seek alternate routes.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO