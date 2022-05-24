ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Seaford Fire Dept. investigating ambulance hit and run

By Stefan Funkhouser
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

SEAFORD, Del. – 47 ABC has learned that an ambulance was involved in a hit and run incident in...

nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEPARTMENTAL CRASH

(Newark, De 19711) Yesterday (May 28) at 3:20 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Polly Drummond Hill Shopping Center for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Poly Drummond Hill Rd, involving a Patrol Officer. The 16-year veteran officer was...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Mount Airy After Man Drove Jaguar Into Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m. The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree. The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.  Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.  The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
fox29.com

Fight leads to chase and shooting in Bear, officials say

BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fight that led to a chase and shooting near Bear. Officials say the fight began Saturday night, around 10 p.m., in the parking lot of a Wawa on the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway, in Newark. A 32-year-old Elkton man and a suspect had an altercation in the parking lot, which led the suspect to pull a gun.
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Killed In Route 1 Cross Over Crash Saturday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Fatal Dirt Bike Accident In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A dirt bike rider dies after being involved in an accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35p.m. Saturday night. Baltimore City Police officers responding to the area discovered the 31-year-old dirt bike rider lying on the ground and suffering from a massive head injury. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation reveals the dirt bike rider was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion, which knocked him off the bike. The fatal crash remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for suspect involved in Wells Fargo robbery

DOVER, Del. – A Black male suspect is wanted by the Dover Police Department. Police say the man pictured above is the suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning, just after 11 AM. The suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 100 North DuPont Highway and handed the bank teller a note stating this was a robbery. The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Route 1 north of Christiana Road (Route 273). At this time, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Route 1 to the right of the Jeep. The Honda changed lanes moving to the left and struck the right side of the Jeep. As a result of the collision, the Jeep was redirected into the guardrail in the median. The Jeep broke through the guardrail and began to overturn while continuing northbound. The Jeep continued to roll over multiple times until coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of Route 1. The Honda spun while traveling northbound and ultimately came to rest near the median after striking the center concrete wall with its rear bumper.
firststateupdate.com

Reports: Barricaded Shooting Suspect Incident Moves Into Its Fifth Hour

Wilmington Police continue to surround a Jefferson Street row home over five hours after the incident first began. Just after 10:00 Saturday morning Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a shooting near the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a 63-year-old man suffering from gunshot...
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in Ellendale on early Saturday morning. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 14000 block of South Old State Road, Ellendale for a report of shots fired. A 62-year-old victim present at the residence heard multiple gun shots and police were contacted. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by three rounds and a vehicle parked on the property was struck by a single round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Fight involving handgun leads to charges for Dover man

DOVER, Del. – A fight at a Dover gas station led to one arrest Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Royal Farms located at 293 Saulsbury Road. Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of an altercation where a male subject was in possession of a gun. On arrival, officers found the suspect, 25-year-old Marquise Bennett, and a 32-year-old male subject engaged in a physical altercation inside the store’s vestibule. When officers confronted the two men, the 32-year-old subject reportedly threw a handgun to the ground.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say. Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. One of the three suspects had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night on northbound Route 1 in the area of Dupont Parkway, New Castle, DE.. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound Route 1 in the right lane, just north of the Route 72 on-ramp and approx. .25 miles south of DuPont Parkway. While traveling northbound, a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound center lane entered the right lane directly in front of the Traverse. The Traverse was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian. The Traverse then came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 1.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Police looking for suspect involved in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A male victim was shot in the area of Popular Street and police need your help locating the suspect. On Friday at approximately 5:40 PM, Cambridge Police officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old male sitting in his car suffering. Investigation proved the victim was shot in the area of South Pine Street, but police found him where he drove to: in the 500 block of Popular Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

