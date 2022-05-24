Seaford Fire Dept. investigating ambulance hit and run

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Route 1 north of Christiana Road (Route 273). At this time, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Route 1 to the right of the Jeep. The Honda changed lanes moving to the left and struck the right side of the Jeep. As a result of the collision, the Jeep was redirected into the guardrail in the median. The Jeep broke through the guardrail and began to overturn while continuing northbound. The Jeep continued to roll over multiple times until coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of Route 1. The Honda spun while traveling northbound and ultimately came to rest near the median after striking the center concrete wall with its rear bumper.

