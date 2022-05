My Hero Academia is tearing its way through the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and a chilling new promo is helping to hype up all of the troubling villains introduced over the series so far! As the long running manga series gets closer and closer to its end with each new chapter, fans have seen how the final battles between the heroes and villains are coming into fruition. As fans had seen in the chapters leading into the final battle, the heroes have spent quite a lot of time to get ready. But it's very much the same for the villains' side of things as well.

