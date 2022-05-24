ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder Just Revealed Living Tribunal, Death, and More Marvel Cosmic Entities

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, it's an excellent time to be the Living Tribunal. For the third time in under a year, a Marvel Studio project has referenced the massive cosmic character. Not only did the first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder include yet another Living Tribunal Easter egg, the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie Join Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is among a number of big-name Hollywood stars who have joined the cast of Bong Joon Ho's next film, which is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Ruffalo, Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Naomi Ackie (The End of the F--king World) will join a cast that already includes The Batman star Robert Pattinson, according to a report that dropped on Friday. The film, which is currently untitled, is set up at Warner Bros. Bong will write, direct ,and produce the film, which reteams him with Brad Pitt's Plan B.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Villain Reflects on Being Immersed in the World of the Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend has been unabashedly enthusiastic about joining the Star Wars universe in the Disney+ series. Recently, he's gushed about being among the first to wield one of the Insquisitorious' spinning lightsabers in live-action. He also expressed excitement over how the series may connect to other works of Star Wars fiction. He shared more of that excitement at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, where Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes screened for fans ahead of their Disney+ premiere. Friend spoke to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis on the event's red carpet. He talked about the state of the Star Wars galaxy when Obi-Wan Kenobi's story takes place and how the Grand Inquisitor fits into it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Christian Bale
GamesRadar

Gorr the God Butcher - the Thor supervillain's history explained

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, finally is revealed in the film's new trailer that debuted May 23. While Gorr the God Butcher isn't a household supervillain name like Lex Luthor, The Joker, Doctor Doom, or Thanos, he is a very well-regarded character from the beginning of a critically-acclaimed Thor run.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Steamy With Jolyne Cosplay

Stand battles definitely run in the family when it comes to the Joestar Clan, with the latest storyline of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive its first female protagonist leading the charge in Joylne Cujoh. With this fall set to see new episodes of the anime series from David Production hit Netflix, one fan has created some unique new cosplay for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to save her dear old dad from the clutches of Whitesnake and its master Pucci.
COMICS
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Features Cameo By Surprising Star Wars Character

We're talking spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below! The first two episodes of the new Star Wars series on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, have fans loving what they're seeing. Beyond the return of Ewan McGregor as the title character, the series' plot and surprises have many cheering while watching. Central to the story of the film is the surprise appearance of young Princess Leia, with Obi-Wan off on a rescue mission to find her. After tracking her to the crime-ridden planet of Daiyu, Obi-Wan finds himself face to face with...well, a familiar face, and it's one Star Wars fans know well, Temuera Morrison.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Adorable New Droid In Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Getting Merch From Hasbro

It seems as though most Star Wars movies and tv series deliver a cute new character to fuel the merchandising machine, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is no exception. Following the massive success of Baby Yoda / Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm are delivering an adorable new droid that will undoubtedly launch a million toys – and it all starts with three new releases from Hasbro. Spoilers ahead!
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#The Living Tribunal#Marvel Studio#Uatu The Watch#Endgame
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Adding Two Classic Nickelodeon Shows Very Soon

A couple of Nickelodeon classics are making their way to Netflix soon. On Twitter, the streaming giant told fans to be on the lookout for Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That on June 21st. Now, that might thrill some viewers who haven't been able to get their nostalgic fix online. (Most of these titles are currently streaming on Paramount+ if you can't wait that long!) Not that long ago, these kinds of cultural touchstones would have required a cable subscription and teen nick to view. But, now, with the era of streaming open wide, the opportunity is yours for the taking. All That came first as a sort of kids' answer to Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. Then Kenan & Kel became an inseparable duo. For later period Nickelodeon fans, Ned's guide to getting through school was a 2000s-era treasure. Check out their tweet down below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Reveals Official Photos of Illuminati Members

Marvel Studios has released official photos of four members of The Illuminati that appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange sent the Marvel Cinematic Universe spiraling headfirst into the multiverse, there were rumblings that fans might get to see some of their favorite actors from non-Marvel Studios films, like Wolverine and Deadpool. Instead of getting those popular X-Men characters, fans at least got the return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. While the X-Men leader doesn't appear in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photos, we do get to see four of his Illuminati teammates.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: Alicia's Fate Revealed

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amina" episode of Fear the Walking Dead. "I don't know how much longer I have left." The fate of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been up in the irradiated air of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 since she survived a walker's bite and amputation in the midseason finale, titled "PADRE," named after the mythical safe place she's determined to find — or die trying. Suffering from infection and a fever that won't break, Alicia declared war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to take Strand's Tower and make PADRE a real place for the survivors still searching for somewhere safe from radioactive fallout.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

George RR Martin Say Game Of Thrones Red Wedding Is Better Than Star Wars

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martino has made the bold claim that the infamous "Red Wedding" in his book series-turned-hit TV show is better than any of the shocking death moments in the Star Wars Saga. Martin was doing an interview with The Independent, when he threw down the gauntlet, coming at Star Wars for committing mass murder in a way that affected no one:
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Creator Excited To See House of the Dragon Go Up Against Rings of Power

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is looking forward to seeing the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon compete with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for fantasy fans' attention. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO less than two weeks before The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video. That means fantasy fans will have two big-budget streaming series based on two of the most famous works in the genre to watch at the same time. Some are positioning this as a showdown of sorts. They're egged on by reports that Amazon spends nearly three times as much on its Lord of the Rings prequel as Warner Media spends on its Game of Thrones prequel. As a fan of the genre, Martin is eager to see both shows.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reactions

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Celebrates Final Act With Chilling Villains Promo

My Hero Academia is tearing its way through the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and a chilling new promo is helping to hype up all of the troubling villains introduced over the series so far! As the long running manga series gets closer and closer to its end with each new chapter, fans have seen how the final battles between the heroes and villains are coming into fruition. As fans had seen in the chapters leading into the final battle, the heroes have spent quite a lot of time to get ready. But it's very much the same for the villains' side of things as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Introduces New Character With Surprising Twist

Spy x Family is sitting atop the anime industry right now as the show to beat for 2022. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the Forger Family given how precious Anya and her adoptive parents have proven themselves to be. But for those caught up with the show, well – you know a newly outed secret identity could mess things up for the brood very soon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy