Thor: Love and Thunder Just Revealed Living Tribunal, Death, and More Marvel Cosmic Entities

A couple of Nickelodeon classics are making their way to Netflix soon. On Twitter, the streaming giant told fans to be on the lookout for Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That on June 21st. Now, that might thrill some viewers who haven't been able to get their nostalgic fix online. (Most of these titles are currently streaming on Paramount+ if you can't wait that long!) Not that long ago, these kinds of cultural touchstones would have required a cable subscription and teen nick to view. But, now, with the era of streaming open wide, the opportunity is yours for the taking. All That came first as a sort of kids' answer to Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. Then Kenan & Kel became an inseparable duo. For later period Nickelodeon fans, Ned's guide to getting through school was a 2000s-era treasure. Check out their tweet down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO