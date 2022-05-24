ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

Veterans honored with street renaming in North Brunswick

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago
North Brunswick honored the nation’s military by renaming two streets after veterans who lived in town.

Prospect Avenue and West Lawrence Street will now be named, after living World War II veteran Matt Yacovino. North Main and Lenox Avenue will be renamed for Ahmad Azmi, who served in the Navy from 2009 to 2011.

"Being able to honor our veterans is just one of the proudest and most important things that we do as a community,” says Mayor Mac Womack. “It really speaks to who we are. We've done 86 of these and 86 times I've been so impressed by the men and women that I've met.”

